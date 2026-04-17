Oil and Gas Prices Plummet as Iran Declares Strait of Hormuz Open to Shipping

Global oil and gas prices fell sharply Friday after Iran announced the Strait of Hormuz is open for commercial shipping, potentially easing supply disruptions. Brent crude dropped over 10% and European gas prices fell significantly, with stock markets rising on hopes of diplomatic progress between the US and Iran. Despite the announcement, uncertainties remain regarding transit fees and the ongoing US naval blockade.

Oil and gas prices experienced a significant downturn on Friday following an announcement from Iran indicating that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to commercial shipping. This development potentially paves the way for millions of barrels of oil and gas to reach the global market. Iran 's Foreign Minister stated that vessels would be permitted to transit the Strait of Hormuz for the duration of the ongoing diplomatic process.

In response to this news, Brent crude, the international benchmark, saw a decline of over 10%, settling at $88.8 a barrel, a notable decrease from its recent peak. Concurrently, the benchmark European gas contract fell by approximately 6.4% to around €39 per megawatt hour, fueled by optimism that diplomatic progress between the United States and Iran could lead to a resolution of the current conflict. This positive sentiment also translated to stock markets on both sides of the Atlantic, with Germany's Dax and France's Cac indices rising by about 2%, while the Dow Jones and S&P 500 in New York gained 1.8% and 1.2% respectively. In London, the FTSE 100 closed the trading day up by 0.7%. Tehran's control over the Strait of Hormuz, which has been in effect for the past seven weeks following attacks on Iran by the United States and Israel, had significantly disrupted the supply of Middle Eastern crude and gas, as well as refined fuels from Gulf refineries. The International Energy Agency had previously characterized these disruptions as a major concern. The recent announcement represents the most concrete indication to date that oil and gas flows could be nearing a return to normalcy. However, significant uncertainties persist regarding the longevity of any potential ceasefire and whether it would be sufficient to facilitate a sustained resumption of maritime trade. Prior to this period of crisis, an average of over 130 ships navigated the Strait daily; however, this traffic has dwindled to a mere trickle due to threats from Iran's Revolutionary Guards. Approximately 800 tankers are currently idled in the Gulf, with around 300 of these specifically carrying oil and gas. In a statement shared on social media, Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, declared that Hormuz was "completely open" for the duration of the ceasefire. He specified that tankers must adhere to the established route south of Iran, a narrow waterway commonly referred to as the "Tehran tollbooth." This moniker stems from reports that a limited number of tankers granted passage in recent weeks were compelled to pay Iran approximately $2 million for safe transit. It remains unclear whether this fee will still be levied on vessels seeking passage or how swiftly those willing to transit will be able to do so. Doubts also linger regarding the full scope of Araghchi's claim that the route is open to all. Some Iranian state media outlets have described the initial announcement as "bad and incomplete," suggesting that passage could be considered "void" if the US naval blockade persists. The head of the International Chamber of Shipping offered a reserved welcome to the news of the Strait's potential reopening. Thomas A. Kazakos stated that while the announcement is a positive development, significant ambiguity surrounds its practical implications. He emphasized the critical need for an orderly and sustained return to normal transit through the Strait, requiring close collaboration among the International Maritime Organization, regional governments, naval authorities, and the shipping industry to ensure the safety of all vessels





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