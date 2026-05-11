Oil Prices and US Stock Market: A Contradictory Picture?

A rising price of oil and a market trend of US stock market setting records. Conflict between Trump and Iran along with international economies in recession.

Oil prices are rising as the war with Iran threatens to drag on for longer, and the US stock market is nevertheless inching toward more records.

The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil climbed 2.7 per cent to $US104.02 after President Donald Trump said the US-Iran ceasefire was on ‘life support’ after he rejected Iran’s latest proposal to end their war. The rejection raises the stakes for Trump’s trip this week to China, where he could urge President Xi Jinping to pressure Iran into making concessions. China is the biggest buyer of Iran’s sanctioned crude oil.

The war has already sent the price for a barrel of Brent up from roughly $US70 and delivered a blast of painful inflation through the global economy. US companies are meanwhile producing even bigger profits than analysts expected, while signals suggest the US economy is holding up even though households are feeling discouraged by expensive gasoline and tariffs





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Oil Prices Trump-Iran Conflict US-China Relations International Recession Central Bank Policy

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