Oil Prices Slip on Hopes of US‑Iran Deal but Structural Issues Keep Rates Elevated

Brent Crude fell to $96 a barrel after reports of a possible US‑Iran agreement, yet analysts warn that lingering supply disruptions, strategic stockpile depletion and Iran's bargaining position will keep oil prices above pre‑war levels.

Oil markets experienced a sharp correction overnight as news emerged that U.S. and Iranian officials were inching toward a tentative agreement. By early Monday trading, Brent Crude had slid from roughly $104 per barrel to about $96, a move that many analysts consider premature.

Two factors underpin this volatility. First, former President Donald Trump has repeatedly proclaimed an imminent end to hostilities in the Persian Gulf, only to see those promises dissolve, fostering skepticism among investors.

Second, even if a cease‑fire were declared and the Strait of Hormuz reopened, the global oil system would not revert instantly to its pre‑conflict state. Mine clearance, tanker repositioning and the restoration of normal shipping lanes are likely to take weeks, if not months, before the market can absorb the released volumes.

Washington’s primary objective is to re‑establish the flow of the estimated 140 million barrels of crude currently stranded in the Persian Gulf and to resume the pre‑war transit rate of 130‑140 vessels per day through the Hormuz corridor. The administration has signaled a willingness to unlock up to $12 billion of Iran’s frozen sovereign assets in incremental tranches, tied to progress on the uranium enrichment discussions and the reopening of the strait.

Tehran, however, is not prepared to surrender its leverage. It demands not only the release of its frozen funds but also reparations for infrastructure damage inflicted by U.S. and Israeli strikes, and it is reluctant to accept any toll‑free passage through the waterway. In parallel, Iranian negotiators have been in talks with neighbouring Oman, which controls the eastern bank of the strait, to explore alternative arrangements that could preserve Iranian influence over a critical chokepoint.

The market’s reaction to the diplomatic overture has been surprisingly muted given earlier forecasts that oil could surge past $150, even $200, per barrel. The price ceiling has hovered just under $140, while the all‑time wartime high remains $126 per barrel, aside from occasional spot deals at higher levels. Several structural factors have softened the spike.

Before the conflict, the world faced an oversupply of crude, and a substantial portion of the anticipated disruption was already offset by the International Energy Agency’s coordinated release of 400 million barrels from strategic reserves – more than double the volumes released after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. By the end of the previous month, around 250 million barrels had entered the market, cushioning the loss of roughly 13 million barrels per day caused by the Hormuz shutdown.

Moreover, higher prices have dampened demand for oil‑derived products as global growth slows. These measures, however, are temporary band‑aids. If hostilities continue, the underlying fundamentals of supply and demand will reassert themselves, pushing prices well above the pre‑war average of $70 per barrel. Even a swift diplomatic resolution would not instantly replenish national and industry strategic stockpiles or reverse refinery drawdowns.

The industry will need months to rebuild inventories and normalize shipping patterns. Consequently, while a deal between Washington and Tehran may trigger a short‑term price dip, the outlook suggests that oil and gas prices will stay materially higher than the pre‑conflict baseline for the foreseeable future





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