Oil Prices Slump on Hopes of Strait of Hormuz Reopening, but Uncertainties Persist

Brent crude hits lowest since early March as traders anticipate increased supply from Middle East, but shipping companies remain cautious and G7 allies express doubts.

The oil price has dropped to its lowest level in almost 15 weeks, despite uncertainty over how quickly the Strait of Hormuz will reopen. Brent crude fell by almost 2.5% on Tuesday to just over $81 a barrel, adding to Monday's 4.75% decline.

This marks the lowest level since March 4, the first week of the Iran war. Oil traders are calculating that the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz will lead to a rise in oil supplies from the Middle East, after US President Donald Trump said the vital waterway will reopen once the US and Iran have signed an initial memorandum of understanding.

However, economists are warning that it will take time for traffic through the strait to return to normal, as some production facilities need to be reopened or repaired, and some oil and gas tankers are in the wrong places. Shipowners will not resume transit through the Strait of Hormuz for weeks until they are confident that the US-Iran deal is material, according to industry sources.

Bosses of the world's biggest shipping companies want to see more than just an agreement in place; mines need to be swept, and all hostilities must end before tankers with hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of cargo can traverse the Strait without fear of a flare-up in tensions that could close the strait mid-voyage. Thus, even if a deal is signed to end the US-Iran war, the situation remains challenging.

Brent crude remains above $80 per barrel, and it is unlikely to fall below this level until cargo ships successfully get through the Strait. Meanwhile, the yield on UK 10-year bonds dipped by 0.67% to 4.781%, close to the two-month low set yesterday. This will take some fiscal pressure off the British government and help Chancellor Rachel Reeves keep her ambition of not raising taxes in the coming months.

At the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, European allies do not appear to share Trump's optimism that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen by Friday. There are serious difficulties in finding a common position among the group about how to deal with the situation in Iran.

One senior US official said traffic in the waterway would ramp up over time, and it could take as many as two weeks for shipping to significantly increase, and even longer for it to return to the levels seen before the US and Israel attacked Iran in February. There are mines in the strait that still need to be cleared, and shippers have different risk tolerances about navigating Hormuz, the official said.

Global investors are less pessimistic about the growth outlook, according to a poll of fund managers from Bank of America. A net 1% of investors think global growth will slow over the next twelve months, down from 36% in April.

A net 11% now expect European growth to accelerate over the coming twelve months, versus a net 16% that saw a slowdown last month, though this is still well below the net 60% expecting better growth in February before the start of the Iran war. In other news, SpaceX has just revealed it is acquiring code-generation startup Cursor for $60 billion in stock, just days after Elon Musk's company floated on the US stock market.

The deal could give xAI, the Grok chatbot maker that SpaceX merged with in February, a stronger foothold in the AI coding market where it has so far lagged rivals. It also provides Cursor with more computing capacity to develop AI models. SpaceX shares are set to jump by 9% when trading begins on Wall Street later today, having jumped around 19% on Friday, the day they floated, and another 19% on Monday





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