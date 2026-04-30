Oil Prices Surge Amid Prolonged US-Iran Conflict and Strait of Hormuz Blockade

Brent crude prices have soared above $122 per barrel as the US-Iran conflict nears its tenth week, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining closed, leading to a daily reduction of nearly 20 million barrels in global oil supplies. Economists warn of a potential global recession if the blockade persists, while diplomatic efforts intensify to resolve the crisis.

The global oil market is experiencing significant turbulence as the conflict between the US and Iran approaches its tenth week, defying initial projections by former US President Donald Trump.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil supplies, has led to a daily reduction of nearly 20 million barrels in oil supplies. This disruption has sent shockwaves through the market, with Brent crude prices surging above $122 per barrel, marking the highest level since 2022. The price spike, which saw a nearly 10% increase in a single day, has raised concerns about a potential global recession if the blockade persists.

The stalemate in US-Iran ceasefire negotiations has exacerbated the situation, with Trump indicating a willingness to maintain the US Navy blockade for months if necessary. This stance has further tightened the noose around global oil supplies, pushing prices to levels not seen since the early days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Economists like Paul Krug, a former New York Times columnist, have warned that a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz could trigger a full-blown global recession.

Krug's analysis suggests that the economic impact of the supply shock could be severe, with inflation rising and fears of a recession looming large. The geopolitical tensions have also spilled over into diplomatic efforts, with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reaching out to countries like India, Kenya, and Poland to garner support in the face of US pressure.

Meanwhile, Congress has been questioning the US Defense Secretary about the escalating situation. The economic fallout from the oil supply disruption has already begun to manifest, with inflationary pressures mounting and fears of a recession becoming more pronounced. The situation harks back to the 2008 financial crisis, when oil prices briefly hit record highs of about $147 per barrel. With Tehran warning of potential $200 barrels of oil, the global economy is bracing for further turmoil





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