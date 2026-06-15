Oil Tumbles 4% as Markets Anticipate Strait of Hormuz Reopening

Oil prices have dropped by 4% as markets anticipate the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which would significantly impact global energy supply and demand. The US dollar is weakening as investors shift into riskier currencies.

Good morning, and welcome to our rolling coverage of business, the financial markets, and the world economy. Oil has tumbled 4%, and markets across the Asia-Pacific region have jumped, as investors anticipate the reopening of the strait of Hormuz.

Although it is unclear exactly what has been agreed – with the final text of their memorandum of understanding unpublished - Donald Trump’s claim that ‘oil will flow on both ends again for the region, and the world’ is pushing down energy prices – a relief for businesses, consumers, politicians and central bankers alike.

Brent crude has fallen as low as $83.04, its lowest since 10 March, after the prime minister of Pakistan announced theTrump has indicated that the opening of the strait is contingent upon the signing of the peace deal, scheduled for Friday.state news, though, reported that the agreed memorandum of understanding calls for the reopening of the strait within 30 days under ‘Iranian arrangements’ – an indication that Tehran hasn’t surrendered its control of the waterway. The probable reopening of the Strait of Hormuz later this week would represent a significant positive development.

Markets had increasingly questioned how long inventory draws could offset supply disruptions and whether physical dislocations would begin weighing more heavily on risk assets. The focus now shifts towards understanding what normalisation of logistics could realistically look like, and how quickly shipping volumes can return to pre-conflict levels of 120 to 140 commercial vessels transiting eastbound and westbound each day. There are still obstacles to overcome.

Mines may need to be cleared, and there may be structural damage to refineries and export facilities around the region that will take time to repair and come back to pre-conflict capacity. The US dollar is weakening, as investors shift into riskier currencies. Whilst the deal is very good news for markets it looks like tough conversations will have occur in the 60-day window to ensure the peace is sustainable.

As an example, the Senate needs to approve any extensive sanction relief for Iran. For now the can kicking exercise has been very well received by markets even after a strong US close on Friday where hopes were raised of a weekend signin





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Oil Prices Strait Of Hormuz Global Energy Supply And Demand US Dollar Investors Riskier Currencies Normalisation Of Logistics Pre-Conflict Capacity Peace Deal Sanction Relief For Iran Senate Approval

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