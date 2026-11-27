The voluntary administrator of collapsed developer Bathla has relisted the former Bonds Spinning Mills site at Pendle Hill, part of more than 30 residential sites being offered to recoup funds for creditors.

The voluntary administrator of collapsed property developer Bathla has put the former Bonds factory in Pendle Hill back on the market as it seeks to recoup funds for creditors.

The site at 190-220 Dunmore Street was purchased by Bathla in July 2025 for $76 million from a previous owner that also went under. Teneo Financial Advisory Australia was appointed in August to run the Bathla business after the developer collapsed owing its non-bank lenders, many of them private credit funds, more than $3 billion.

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Bathla Administrators Market Pendle Hill Redevelopment

The administrator is offering more than 30 residential development sites from the Bathla portfolio to buyers in a market hit by multiple interest rate rises, capital gains tax changes and gun-shy home buyers. Developers are struggling to sell stock, and some of Bathla's other properties have already sold at steep discounts. The Pendle Hill site was formerly the Bonds Spinning Mills complex and has approval for a large urban redevelopment.

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The block includes a mix of office, factory and warehouse buildings, along with heritage-listed components. It could potentially house up to 1500 apartments and 6000 sq m of retail space. Colliers agents Matthew Meynell, James Cowan and Harry Bui are handling the transaction with Knight Frank's Mark Litwin and Jeff Moxham. The Rook, a popular Sydney city rooftop bar, is up for lease as a going concern.

The bar's operators are moving on, and the landlord is offering the venue for lease from early next year. The bar on level 7 at 56-58 York Street is opposite pub baron Justin Hemmes' CBD hotel precinct. It has capacity for 120 patrons and sits atop a multi-storey building with ground-floor shops facing York Street and Temperance Lane. The building is part of the YCK Laneways precinct, which takes in York, Clarence and Kent streets in the city's western corridor.

The Rook Rooftop Bar Leased in CBD Precinct

It was the country's first Purple Flag-accredited area, one of 90 destinations worldwide recognised for promoting safe nightlife. Other tenants in the building include Mensho Tokyo, a Michelin-recognised Japanese ramen restaurant. Hemmes has big plans to grow in the area and purchased adjoining buildings to replicate his Ivy complex in George Street. Ray White Commercial South Sydney's John Skufris is advising on The Rook lease.

Strong developer demand for co-living opportunities is behind the sale of two co-living sites offloaded by developer DPG in Sydney's inner west for a combined total of $21 million, according to Knight Frank agents. K2 Development Group bought the Renwick Quarter at 409-415 Parramatta Road, Leichhardt, for $11 million, possibly the largest co-living site transaction in Sydney over the past 12 months. That 832 sq m site has approval for a seven-storey 76-studio co-living development with a rooftop garden terrace.

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The second site at 452-460 Parramatta Road in Petersham, The Crystal, also has approval for a seven-storey 76-studio co-living space on its 920 sq m site, which sold to a private developer for $10 million. The block has triple frontage to Parramatta Road, Crystal Street and Queen Street, and is a short walk from the train station and the Norton Street dining strip, and opposite the Clarence Hotel.

DPG Sells Co-living Sites for Twenty-one Million

Tony Murdocca's private family trust has paid $68.5 million for the North Kellyville Square shopping centre in Sydney's expanding north-west. The centre was sold to the family by Vector Property on a 4.93 per cent yield. The 46 Withers Road site has a 6878 sq m Woolworths supermarket, a range of other speciality stores, and generates about $3.4 million in fully leased net income.

Agents involved in the sale say there is potential for the incoming purchaser to drive income through rent reviews and repositioning leasing transactions. The mall is in a growth area. Woolworths has a 20-year lease expiring in 2037 with options, that has fixed 5 per cent rent increases every five years. Colliers' James Wilson brokered the deal. Sashi Makkapati of Propinvest Advisors worked for the buyer.