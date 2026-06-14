Oliver Tree killed in mid‑air helicopter collision over Rio de Janeiro

American singer‑comedian Oliver Tree died when two helicopters collided and crashed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, killing all six occupants, including the 32‑year‑old performer, as investigators probe the cause of the accident.

American singer and comedian Oliver Tree died in a tragic helicopter accident in Brazil on Sunday, along with five other people who were on board.

The incident involved two helicopters that collided in the air over Rio de Janeiro and subsequently crashed in the city's western zone. According to the Associated Press, the crash occurred in the morning in Brazil, which corresponded to Sunday night in Australian Eastern Standard Time. All six occupants of the two aircraft were killed when the wreckage hit the ground.

The disaster unfolded when one of the helicopters came down in the parking lot of a car dealership that housed several electric vehicles. The impact ignited a fire that quickly spread to the surrounding cars before firefighters were able to bring it under control. The Rio de Janeiro Military Fire Department confirmed that the blaze was extinguished after a concerted effort by emergency crews, but the loss of life could not be reversed.

The authorities have released a passenger list that includes Oliver Tree, a 32‑year‑old artist known for his eclectic blend of music, comedy, and elaborate stage stunts. Police have not yet identified the bodies of the other victims, and an investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the mid‑air collision and whether any mechanical or human factors contributed to the tragedy.

Tree was in Brazil as part of a world tour that was set to continue into the Australian spring. He had scheduled performances at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney, the Forum in Melbourne, and additional dates in Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide. Fans worldwide were eagerly awaiting these shows, which promised the same high‑energy spectacle that have become his trademark.

In the days leading up to the crash, Tree was filmed playing soccer with local residents in a neighbourhood near the airport, a scene that now underscores the suddenness of his loss. A tyre repair worker named Fernandes de Freitas reported seeing one of the helicopters on fire after the collision and recalled a passenger leaping from the other aircraft before it struck the ground.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the music community, prompting tributes from fellow artists and fans who praised Tree's unique style and fearless creativity. His death marks a somber moment for the entertainment industry, which has lost a vibrant and unconventional talent at a relatively young age





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Oliver Tree, 32, dies in helicopter crash in Brazil, five others on boardAmerican singer and comedian Oliver Tree has died in a helicopter crash in Brazil on Sunday, which also killed five others on board. Two helicopters collided over Rio de Janeiro on Sunday morning and crashed in the city’s western zone, killing all six people aboard.

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