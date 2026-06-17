Ollie Dempsey credits Gary Ablett jnr with helping him escape football pressures

Geelong star Ollie Dempsey says a faith-based approach to life endorsed by AFL great Gary Ablett jnr has allowed him to escape the pressures of being an elite footballer - while dominating on-field in a new role that rival clubs have copied.

Geelong star Ollie Dempsey credits Gary Ablett jnr with helping him escape the pressures of being an elite footballer while dominating on-field in a new role that rival clubs have copied.

Dempsey, 23, said Ablett's mentorship, whether that be through their shared Christian faith, or when it comes to discussing football, had been central to his growth personally as a grounded and happy man, while arguably becoming the most dominant wingman in the competition. An ability to shrug off the typical fluctuating emotions of life as a professional footballer helped the former star young basketballer and state representative be named the AFL's Rising Star in 2024, and play a key role in the Cats' surge into the 2025 grand final.

That superb form has continued this year, heading into Thursday night's blockbuster against Fremantle in Perth. Dempsey's relationship with Ablett, a dual premiership player and Brownlow medallist, and beloved Cat, stems from off the field, nothing to do with football, which has been great for his faith. Ablett has been seriously amazing for him with that, and then, obviously, when he does talk about football with him, he has the best brain there is.

He has got a wealth of knowledge, especially, he feels like, the start of this year when he was playing a lot more inside during the pre-season. It was something that Kel wanted him to work on, gave him the opportunity to do so. Ablett helped him a lot with spacing, and has been really good. Dempsey's relationship is mainly outside of football and faith based, and just getting a real good mate, which is nice.

Dempsey feels like it's such an up and down, rollercoaster, one week you are flag favourites, the next week you are not, you can't win a game, and you are done, that sort of thing. You can take that personally with how you are playing, Dempsey said. He grew up with a faith, then he sort of went away from it a bit. For him, his identity is so in that.

It's not wrapped up in football, which is great. That's something 'Gaz' has really helped him with. There is no better role model to have in that space with faith and football. Dempsey became teammate Bailey Smith's surrogate Uber driver this year after the star midfielder, also with flowing blond locks, lost his license for three months.

The pair were already great mates, and regularly have a coffee with Ablett - although Smith does not share the same faith. Dempsey has been really good to do that, he said. He drove Smith around for three months because he lost his licence. He lives nearby, plus it's a great opportunity for them to catch up.

They often do go for coffees, and Ablett joins them there, and another great mate of his, Nathan Spicer, who is a great influence, is also Ablett's best mate. They all catch up. Dempsey feels in Smith's football this year, the way he is able to move his identity away from I guess, wrapped up in football, and you can see how much his life has been a bit more positive, and he is not riding those bumps.

What hasn't been so great for opponents is Dempsey's form. Under the guidance of coach Chris Scott and assistant James Kelly, Dempsey has transformed the role of a wingman, through not only his elite running and power, but ability to hold his line, push deep forward and score. Dempsey's individual heat map plotted by Champion Data reaffirms his role.

Where last year he split time on either wing, but spent 58 per cent of his time in the attacking half, this year he has patrolled the outer wing almost exclusively, with a near-even spread of time in the forward and defensive halves. However, he appears to be running deeper at both ends of the ground, leading to a career high in disposals and uncontested possessions.

While it's early days, the Cats may have to consider introducing the Dempsey Wing, such has been his prowess. Dempsey has also won high praise from four-time premiership star Isaac Smith, a former teammate and one of the best wingmen of the past 50 years





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