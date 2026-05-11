Ollie Peake's International Debut in Australia's ODI Squad for Pakistan Tour

Ollie Peake, a promising young cricketer, has been named in Australia's squad for a three-match ODI series in Pakistan, marking his international debut. The overall skipper is Mitchell Marsh. The squad, with 13 members, includes experienced players from the ODI and T20 squads. Several senior players, like Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, and Ben Dwarshuis, will play in the Bangladesh matches due to the squad's different composition.

Ollie Peake, a 19-year-old up-and-coming batter and all-rounder, has been named in Australia's squad for a three-match ODI series in Pakistan, starting on 30 May.

The overall skipper is Mitchell Marsh, who was named in the ODI squad along with seven other players. Ollie Peake will make his international debut in the Pakistan leg of the tour, playing his first games as an Australian senior player. The international series will follow 3 T20 matches in Bangladesh, featuring a different squad with senior players, such as Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, and Ben Dwarshuis.

In total, 13 players, including 7 from the ODI squad and 6 from the T20 squad, have been named in the squad. The passage also highlights the absences of fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc due to participation in the IPL. The Captain for the ODI series will be Mitchell Marsh. George Bailey, the national selection chairman, comments on the blend of experienced and new/returning players





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Australian Cricket Team ODI Series In Pakistan Ollie Peake's Appointment Internation Debut Different Squads Based On IPL Participation

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