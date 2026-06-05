Ollie Robinson Steals the Show with 4-10 as England Bowled Out for 140

New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson took 5-62 in his first Test since February 2024, but England's Ollie Robinson stole the show with 4-10 from six overs, including three wickets in his first over. The chaotic first day of fast bowling was marked by a two-hour rain delay through lunch and a one-hour delay for bad light and rain through tea, which helped New Zealand's pace attack, led by Jamieson and Will O'Rourke, recover and rout England.

New Zealand 's Kyle Jamieson took 5-62 in his first Test since February 2024, but England 's Ollie Robinson stole the show with 4-10 from six overs, including three wickets in his first over.

Robinson's impressive performance left New Zealand reeling at 6-61 after bowling out England for 140. The chaotic first day of fast bowling was marked by a two-hour rain delay through lunch and a one-hour delay for bad light and rain through tea, which helped New Zealand's pace attack, led by Jamieson and Will O'Rourke, recover and rout England. Emilio Gay on debut was the only wicket to fall in the morning, but after lunch, England collapsed from 1-31 to 4-34.

New Zealand's captain Tom Latham won the toss and unleashed his full-strength pace attack, but it was England's Ben Stokes who fell to a magnificent one-handed catch by Kane Williamson, marking the end of the good vibes produced by the New Zealand bowlers. Glenn Phillips led the counter-attack in the evening with 31 not out at stumps.

The day belonged to England's Ollie Robinson, who said his legs were numb and he couldn't hear anything during his impressive performance, but he managed to calm himself down and focus on the moment. He had a lot of nerves, but getting out there and doing that was pretty special, he said.

The England supporters were subdued after their side was dismissed in 39.4 overs, but Robinson brought them to life when he struck with just his third delivery then his fifth and sixth. Devon Conway was pinned on the front pad, Kane Williamson popped up the ball to short leg, and Rachin Ravindra was trapped on his back leg.

Gus Atkinson joined the party to remove New Zealand captain Tom Latham for three at 4-12 and Robinson returned to knock over Daryl Mitchell's off stump. Tom Blundell's off stump was also smashed, conceding the sixth wicket to Josh Tongue. Yet most of the day belonged to New Zealand, who were left reeling at 6-61 after bowling out England for 140





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Ollie Robinson New Zealand England Kyle Jamieson Will O'rourke

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