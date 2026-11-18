Deputy Premier Jarrod Bleijie approved GIICA's request to apply the new productivity code to 17 Olympic venues, as excavation at Victoria Park reaches 100 days with about 200,000 cubic metres of soil moved.

The Queensland government has retrospectively applied its new construction code to the 17 venues being delivered for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Deputy Premier Jarrod Bleijie said on Wednesday that the Games Independent Infrastructure and Coordination Authority had requested the move.

He approved the request on Tuesday afternoon or evening. The decision came as Bleijie marked 100 days of excavation at the Brisbane Stadium site at Victoria Park. He spoke on the balcony of the former Victoria Park function centre, which now serves as a construction site office. The new productivity code was adopted by the Queensland government on Tuesday.

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Queensland Construction Code Standards

The code sets mandatory workplace, safety and industrial relations standards for publicly funded construction projects worth 150 million dollars and more. Bleijie said the code was written to be prospective, meaning it applied going forward.

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However, it included a provision allowing line agency ministers or agencies to request that it apply to current tenders by writing to the responsible minister for approval. Bleijie said GIICA made that request on Tuesday and he wrote back to approve it. He said the code was needed because work starting under old enterprise arrangements would otherwise fall outside the new standards. The code also bans unions from forcing contractors to display flags and branding on construction sites.

Bleijie said such displays send a message that non-members of the CFMEU cannot enter a site. He said workers can be bullied into joining the union, which he said is not freedom of association. The CFMEU has already vowed to build the new Brisbane Stadium despite its existing enterprise agreement with preferred builders BESIX Watpac and John Holland.

Brisbane Stadium Excavation Progress

GIICA chair Stephen Conry said about 200,000 cubic metres of soil had been moved in the first 100 days of the early works program at the Brisbane Stadium site. About 65 workers have been on site six days a week, weather permitting, to prepare the ground for stadium construction. Conry said the cut-and-fill approach adopted for the site had been very effective, very productive and necessary given the naturally hilly topography.

He said it also helped minimise traffic and truck movements from the site. He said the project validation report for Victoria Park would be delivered in the first half of 2027, after which construction could commence. Construction of the new Brisbane Stadium was expected to begin by mid-2027. Oversized Sherrin footballs, one red and one yellow, mark the location of the centre bounce on the AFL field at the site.

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Arup Australia and New Zealand business director Penny Hall, who has headed the precinct master-planning process, said more than 42,000 people had logged in to the Victoria Park precinct website. Hall said people want better connections, better opportunity, vast open space, brilliant concerts and sporting events at all three major venues: the stadium, the National Aquatic Centre and the RNA. She said the process of consolidating all public comments and embedding them into the update had just started.

Hall said part of the work is ensuring exciting experiences for people arriving in the last mile to the precinct. She said planning is being coordinated with the Brisbane City Council's Fortitude Valley master plan. Bleijie said Exhibition Station would definitely be in use during the Games. That is despite International Olympic Committee concerns about its proximity to the planned athletes village within the RNA Showgrounds.

Pedestrian access from the next-closest station, Fortitude Valley, where many spectators would walk after pre-event food and drinks, remained an issue. The 100-day milestone at Victoria Park comes as the precinct master-planning process continues. The project validation report remains due in the first half of 2027. The venue count covered by the retrospective code approval is 17, and the code applies to publicly funded construction projects of 150 million dollars and more.