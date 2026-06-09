Olympic Waterfront Revamp Gains Premier's Backing Amid Overdevelopment Fears

The Queensland premier has endorsed a massive South Brisbane waterfront redevelopment by Stockwell that includes 2032 Olympic venues and thousands of new homes, even as residents warn infrastructure is falling behind in the rapidly growing area.

A major redevelopment project for the South Brisbane waterfront, spearheaded by developer Stockwell, has gained the endorsement of Queensland Premier David Crisafulli despite raising concerns among local residents about the pace of growth in the area.

The plan centers on the acquisition of the former Paul's Milk Factory site, commonly known as the Parmalat site, on Montague Road from dairy company Lactalis. The developer envisions a transformative mixed-use precinct that includes facilities for the 2032 Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic Games, specifically venues for sport climbing and skateboarding, as well as a pavilion designated for medal ceremonies. The proposal also incorporates hundreds of food, drink, and entertainment outlets, multiple residential apartment towers, and expanded public spaces.

The financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed, and the formal records for the sale were still being finalized at the time of the announcement. The Stockwell family, which includes former Olympic swimmers Mark and Tracy Stockwell, already controls the adjacent property at 108 Montague Road and is seeking to redevelop the combined holdings. Their stated ambition is to create a legacy that will benefit Brisbane for the next century.

South Brisbane is recognized as one of the city's most dynamically expanding regions, with numerous residential projects already underway. This rapid construction activity has sparked criticism from some community members who argue that essential infrastructure, such as schools and transport, is lagging behind the influx of new residents. Vanessa Bertagnole, president of the West End State School Parents and Citizens committee, highlighted that the area is already overcrowded and a new school is urgently required to cope with existing development.

She warned that the situation is set to worsen as further projects in the pipeline are completed. This sentiment is echoed by other residents who fear that the combination of the Stockwell mega-project and other high-density builds will overwhelm local services and degrade the unique character of South Brisbane and West End. Premier Crisafulli, however, framed the development as a positive signal of economic confidence and a necessary step to address housing demand.

"We've sent a signal that we're open for business, and people are answering the call, and that's tremendously exciting," he stated, adding that he was enthusiastic about plans to build more homes. He praised the Stockwells as "Queensland legends," linking their Olympic heritage to their new role as major developers. A development application for a tower at 108 Montague Road has already been submitted, proposing a build-to-rent structure with studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments.

This initial step is part of a broader vision that will require extensive consultation and approval processes before the full scale of the Olympic and post-Games precinct can be realized. The project stands at the intersection of urban growth, sporting legacy, and community anxiety about overdevelopment





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South Brisbane Redevelopment 2032 Brisbane Olympics Stockwell Developer Parmalat Site Olympic Venues Population Growth Infrastructure David Crisafulli West End

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