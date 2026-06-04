The Sultanate of Oman's neutrality in the Strait of Hormuz dispute between Iran and the US is being questioned as the US suspects that Oman may be planning a fee system that would be indistinguishable from tolls. The US has expressed doubts about Oman's neutrality and is highly critical of Israel's disdain for international law. Iran has proposed a non-discriminatory fee for ships passing through the strait, but the IMO has said that there is no legal basis for any country to introduce payments or impose tolls, fees, or any discriminatory conditions on international straits.

The Sultanate of Oman has stated that its talks with Tehran are limited to the lawful management of the Strait of Hormuz, but the US has expressed doubts about Oman 's neutrality.

The US insists it has only been negotiating with Tehran on a future management system for the strait that would be compliant with international law. The US aims to implement any regime after consulting the UN's International Maritime Organization (IMO), a longtime US ally that shares stewardship of the strait. The IMO has adopted the role of a back-channel mediator, allowing it to remain neutral in disputes that have led to fissures in other parts of the Gulf.

However, the US is highly critical of Israel's disdain for international law and has condemned the Iranian attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait. The US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, said that there isn't a country on Earth other than Iran that is in favor of what Iran is doing in the straits, and that Oman is one of the few countries that have flirted with it.

Oman has tried to avoid becoming involved in an official slanging match with Trump, but its Washington ambassador, Talal bin Suleiman al-Rahbi, has assured the US that the sultanate is opposed to a system of tolls and will uphold the principle of freedom of navigation. Iran has said that as part of any agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, it is willing within a month to ensure the passage of shipping returns to prewar levels.

However, it has also set up a body, the Persian Gulf Strait Authority, to which ships must seek permission to go through the strait. In a bid to make its plan compliant with international law, Iran is proposing a non-discriminatory fee for ships passing through.

The head of Iran's Department of Environment Center for International Affairs and Environmental Conventions, Arman Khorsand, said that the objective is to secure resources needed to address environmental damage and compensate for the consequences of actions that have undermined the principle of innocent passage. The US military operations in the region have generated significant environmental costs, and those responsible for causing damage should bear the costs of remediation, he said.

Other Iranian commentators have urged the government to be cautious about earning direct income from the strait, saying it could lead to the formation of joint coalitions against Iran. The IMO secretary general, Arsenio Dominguez, said that there is no legal basis for any country to introduce payments or impose tolls, fees, or any discriminatory conditions on international straits.

However, some Omani politicians have shown sympathy for charging for specific and genuine services. The US remains suspicious that Oman is privately making plans for a system of fees that would be indistinguishable from tolls. Oman has been assisting ships, including US vessels, providing navigation guidance, search and rescue operations, and medical assistance to crews. The Persian Gulf Strait Authority has published figures showing more than 300 shipping companies had applied for permits.

The main destination of departing vessels was Asian countries, especially China and India, and the main destination of incoming vessels was the United Arab Emirates





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Oman Iran US Strait Of Hormuz International Maritime Organization IMO Tolls Fees Neutrality Freedom Of Navigation

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