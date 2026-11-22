Kathy Lette and her sister Liz joined a UTracks Coast to Coast in Comfort trip across England, covering the equivalent of four marathons in eight days with 11 other hikers aged mid-50s to late-70s. The journey through the Lake District, Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors helped participants shed emotional baggage and make new friends.

Kathy Lette walked the equivalent of four marathons in eight days on England's Coast to Coast trail with her sister Liz and 11 other hikers aged mid-50s to late-70s.

The trip was a UTracks Coast to Coast in Comfort journey. It began on the Irish Sea coast and ended at the North Sea. The idea started when Liz suggested taking a walk on the wild side. Lette joked about grabbing sequinned hot pants and asked if the destination was Paris, Berlin or Bangkok.

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Liz replied it was the Coast to Coast trail across England. Lette wondered if it was too late for their mother to put Liz up for adoption. Before the trek, the family had suffered a bereavement. A long walk in nature sounded like a calm balm for the soul.

UK Hiking Journey Starts

Soon Lette was kitted up in Gore-Tex on the lip of the Irish Sea with the other hikers. Their ages ranged from mid-50s to late-70s. The guide suggested each walker pick up a stone. Lette hoped for Mick or even Keith.

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She tried not to look disappointed when he pointed to a pebble. The guide explained it is traditional to carry a pebble from the west coast to the east coast and throw it into the North Sea. Lette had to physically lever her eyebrows down with her fingertips. Lette described herself as a paid member of Athletics Anonymous.

Whenever she feels like doing something athletic, she calls an anonymous friend who talks her out of it. But she could not quit when 79-year-old Tricia and 73-year-old Robyn were already billy-goating up the mountain. She noted that when hiking in the wilds it is wise to choose companions carefully because you may have to eat them. The group of Aussie, Canadian and English walkers were definitely moreish.

She wanted more and more time in their fascinating company. So she pulled on her beanie and set forth. The trek took them through three distinct landscapes: the Lake District, the Yorkshire Dales and the North York Moors. Her companions were from all walks of life but shared a love of walking in nature up to a point.

Comfort and Shared Stories

The trip included fine dining in luxurious boutique hotels, cosy coach inns, spa retreats and castles. A transfer service carried their luggage, so they only needed day packs. As Lette got to know the other hikers, she discovered they were all carting emotional baggage, from bereavements to broken hearts. They hoped to shed it en route.

The Lake District World Heritage Site was breathtakingly beautiful. They saw undulating dappled hills and sheer green escarpments speckled with russet red bracken. Shafts of golden sun sliced through the mist. With no phone signal, the only soundtracks were waterfalls and babbling brooks, which Lette called mother nature's live-streaming.

After a magical 550-metre climb, a stone path led them down to Grasmere, a picturesque village nestled at the foot of the fells. With the restraint of an Exocet missile, Liz and Lette were out of their sweaty clothes and into the bubbling spa pool, feeling an exhilarated sense of accomplishment. The next day, they boarded the Ullswater Steamer for a scenic ride across the shimmering lake.

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That day's walk took them past a 5000-year-old stone circle to Shap Abbey, a 12th-century ruin dissolved in 1540 by Henry VIII, whom Lette called maritally incontinent. Afterward, they bedded down in their very own castle. Part two of the magnificent meander was through the wildflower meadows of the Swaledale Valley. Lette joked that the English talk about the weather so often because there is just so much of it, especially rain.

She said the whole of northern England would be so much nicer with a roof. She imagined Roman soldiers battling to Scotland, building a wall and then scarpering with chattering teeth in tiny tunics. But their autumnal hike was blessed with warm sunshine most of the way. In the dramatic, moody scenery of the moors, Lette was on the sniff for Heathcliff.

She quoted, It's me, it's Kathy, I've come home. After a chaotically choreographed impromptu Kate Bush impersonation, the group felt in urgent need of mead. They gave their tootsies a rest and hitched a ride on a heritage steam train to Goathland, famous as the village of Hogsmeade in the Harry Potter films. Fortified by a full English breakfast, their last day was a gentle 17km hike by the gurgling streams of Littlebeck.

Final Trek to the Coast

Emerging from mossy woodland, their hearts leapt at the first glimpse of the coast. After a high-spirited dash through the cobbled lanes of Robin Hood's Bay, they hurled their pebbles into the sea.

Then they leapt straight into a well-earned pint. Liz and Lette hugged, congratulating each other on putting their best feat forward. They had covered the equivalent of four marathons in eight days. The journey included farm visits, Norman castles, abbey ruins, historical museums, steam train rides and stone circles.

They made new friends, laughed hard, unloaded emotional baggage and rose to every challenge. Getting to the end has given me a deep sense of fulfilment. I did this, exclaimed 73-year-old Sydneysider Robyn. Age is no barrier, she said.

English Tricia felt the same. There is an assumption that a 79-year-old does not do things like this, but I choose to challenge that assumption, Tricia said. Lette did not miss the nightclubs of Berlin or the dance bars of Bangkok. England's Coast to Coast walk proved much more fun and just as dirty. She may never get that Yorkshire mud off her sequinned hotpants.