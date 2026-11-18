Anthony Albanese has told the COP31 meeting in Turkey that Australia has doubled renewables generation, while critics say the government is sending mixed messages by continuing to approve new coal and gas projects.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has told the COP31 meeting in Turkey that Australia has doubled renewables generation in just six years. He said renewables now account for half of the national electricity mix and that Australia has one of the largest rooftop solar and battery markets in the world.

Albanese said more than 600,000 home batteries were installed in the past year alone, something he described as extraordinary for a nation of just 28 million people. He told the conference that while the world will likely overshoot 1.5 degrees, every fraction of a degree of warming prevented will count. The Prime Minister said there is a solemn responsibility to this and future generations to act, and that this is the critical decade.

Also read What Anthony Albanese's fried chicken move could signal to the world

The good news, if it can be called that, is that while it is too late to stop the world reaching an average temperature increase of 1.5 degrees, it is still possible to stop it going much higher. In theory, warming could still be brought back down from 1.5 degrees. The bad news comes in two parts.

First, the global switch to renewable energy helps but does not explain a recent tiny dip in emissions. That dip was driven largely by the Iran war and the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, which reduced emissions from burning oil.

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Why Global Emissions Continue Rising

Second, although attention has rightly focused on reducing fossil fuel burning, other activities such as land-clearing also produce carbon emissions. Total global emissions are expected to continue increasing, by about 1 per cent. At the United Nations conference of the parties in Paris 10 years ago, COP21, it was agreed to try to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.

If global emissions keep growing at their recent rate, the world is now expected to reach 1.5 degrees in about four years. The parties, including Australia, have not been moving fast enough. Opposition Leader Angus Taylor says the Albanese government is terrible. That is hardly true.

This government is a good one, but it is far from perfect. The thing that annoys me most is its tendency to work both sides of the street, to have a bob each way. Take the issue that exceeds even good management of the economy as the greatest threat to our wellbeing: climate change.

Coalition Abandons Net Zero Commitment

The Coalition has caved in to pressure from One Nation and abandoned its commitment to achieving net zero by 2050, as well as promising to cut government spending by ending all the things Labor is doing to hasten the transition to renewable energy. The government, by contrast, is pressing on with ensuring we play our part in acting to limit climate change.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen donned Hawaiian shirts at a pre-COP summit in Tuvalu last month. To an extent, Albanese was taking credit for measures initiated by the former Liberal government. The man who now repudiates action on climate change, Angus Taylor, fought hard to get the net zero commitment accepted within the Coalition. The government is committed to cutting Australia emissions by 43 per cent of what they were in 2005 by 2030.

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It then aims for a cut of between 62 per cent and 70 per cent by 2035. The other respect in which Albanese was game to speak up at the conference is that, unlike most countries, Australia is not just a user of the fossil fuel drug, it is also a supplier. We are one of the world biggest exporters of coal and natural gas.

Albanese Accused of Working Both Sides

That is what is meant by accusing him of working both sides of the street and having a bob each way. At the very least, he should be refusing to allow any opening of new mines and gas facilities. He told the conference that fossil fuels must go the way of the dinosaurs. That will not happen on its own.

The dinosaurs did not have a lobby, but fossil fuels do. That means no new coal and no new oil and gas infrastructure that puts 1.5 degrees further out of reach. Every government must align its policies, investments and infrastructure accordingly, he added. That starts with credible national road maps to transition away from fossil fuels while protecting workers and communities.

Building New Renewables While Approving Coal

That means no new coal. Nicki Hutley of the Climate Council said that building new renewables while approving new coal and gas is like filling the bath with the plug pulled out. This is terribly short-sighted on Labor part. The day will come when the rest of the world will not want to buy our coal and gas.

As that day approaches, demand for our energy exports will decline and the prices we are paid will fall. By opening and extending mines, we are digging ourselves in deeper, literally and figuratively. But Albo and his mates will be in retirement homes by then, so why should they worry? Why not give in to the owners of mines, and their unions, who want to delay the evil hour and keep making a buck for as long as possible?

The longer we delay, the less we think about what we will do for an encore. We need to make our electricity completely from renewables and develop ways we can turn that electricity into things we can export.