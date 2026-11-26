Women leaving abusive relationships face not only immediate safety concerns but also long-term career damage, with many losing clients, income and professional standing. Organizations like Humans of Purpose are helping victim-survivors rebuild their working lives through digital skills training and employment pathways.

When Cat Dunn confided in her clients about leaving her abusive marriage, many of them dropped her. In the days before she left, her business was having its best month ever.

Cat Dunn Hidden Abusive Marriage

As an online business manager, she had 11 clients and earned about $10,000 a month. On paper, it looked like she was succeeding, but her clients could not see the life she was enduring behind the screen. I was not allowed to leave the house. I was not allowed to go out and see friends, she says.

Also read 27 Percent of Australian Women Report Partner Violence Since Age 15 Amid Global Activism Week

I had to stay under CCTV in the apartment, so I just worked all the time. Work was a tangible measure of her capability and a link to the outside world. I poured so much of myself into my business because I could help people, and they could see my worth. After making the brave decision to leave, Dunn, 40, took refuge in emergency accommodation, uncertain of her next move.

Her priorities narrowed to the most basic requirements of survival, so when clients began calling, she realised she could no longer do the work she had managed successfully only days earlier. I had to ring each and every one of them and say, I need you to keep this private, but I am literally homeless. I do not know what I am going to do tomorrow, she says.

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Instead of offering support, all but one of her clients left, and her income shrank to almost nothing. My brain just went to mush, she says. As reports of domestic and family violence incidents remain at an all-time high, the spotlight is rightly on helping women find safety.

Women Working Lives After Violence

However, less discussed is what happens to their working lives afterwards. While safety may have been achieved, there can be legal proceedings, housing insecurity, financial abuse, childcare, health problems and ongoing harassment to navigate. Amid all that, women may also be expected to turn up for work, explain an absence from the workforce, or rebuild a career affected by their experience. Melanie Greblo, founder and CEO of Melbourne-based Humans of Purpose, knows that territory personally.

She left a difficult relationship a decade ago, after several attempts, with two children, a career and her own business. I had friends, family, a support network, a career, she recalls. I was financially independent all through the relationship. And I would think, what are other women doing who do not have what I have?

Because I was barely getting through. That question ultimately led to Humans of Purpose, which trains women affected by domestic and family violence in digital skills and helps create pathways into flexible, meaningful employment. Since 2023, the organisation has directly employed 33 victim-survivors and paid almost $1 million in wages, while supporting others into external employment.

Greblo, 52, believes the conversation around domestic violence still has a blind spot: that crisis services, while necessarily focused on immediate safety, can only do so much. Once a woman is housed and physically safer, another question emerges: what next? The damage to a woman's career can begin long before she leaves the relationship. Greblo has seen perpetrators constantly call or message women at work, track their movements, turn up at workplaces or contact employers.

Others sabotage childcare arrangements or simply prevent their partner from working, creating CV gaps that can later become another obstacle to independence. For Dunn, the period after leaving became a job in itself. Managing housing and legal appointments became her occupation. She had escaped the relationship but was consumed by the administration required to reconstruct her life outside it.

Christina Georgiades Teaching Independence

Christina Georgiades, a high-school teacher who left an abusive marriage nine years ago, found that work had long been a source of independence. Her career had already been interrupted by an extraordinarily difficult path to motherhood, involving multiple surgeries, IVF, pregnancy loss and lengthy hospital stays. Throughout escalating coercive control at home, teaching remained something that was hers. It gave me a lot of, I suppose, independence and power of my own, she says.

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That was my thing. He could not take that away from me. Eventually, the consequences of leaving overwhelmed even that refuge. Georgiades says bank accounts had been drained, and she discovered there were court proceedings, restraining orders, threats and stalking while she was trying to keep her children safe.

She stopped working for a year, but when she was ready to return, she could not simply step back into the career she had left. Having previously relinquished a permanent position while hoping to pursue writing, she returned through emergency and contract teaching. Without secure employment, sick leave or holiday pay, every sick child or family emergency carried a financial consequence. It took Christina Georgiades nine years to rebuild her career after leaving her relationship.

The repercussions spread beyond the workplace. Without permanent employment, Georgiades could not initially secure the mortgage she needed to buy a home for herself and her children. I had to fight for my position back in the school and prove myself all over again, she says. As far as professionally, it set me back quite a bit.

Coercive Control Professional Rebuilding

There was another, less visible, hurdle too. Years of coercive control left her feeling vulnerable and questioning her ability in every aspect of her life. Some mornings, she cried all the way to school, then gathered herself before walking into the classroom. Most colleagues did not know what was happening and Georgiades says she was ashamed of revealing it.

I saw it as weakness. I felt like a failure. In retrospect, she believes that silence cost her, too. Colleagues saw someone who appeared physically and emotionally unwell, without knowing why.

She says she was overlooked for opportunities, and it took years to rebuild her standing as a teacher and leader. These are the complexities behind the phrase career gap. Sometimes there is a literal blank space on a CV, and sometimes the damage is less obvious, such as lost seniority, abandoned study, missed promotions, reduced hours, insecure work, and diminished confidence.

Humans of Purpose continues to train women affected by domestic and family violence in digital skills and help create pathways into flexible, meaningful employment.