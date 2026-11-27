Angus Taylor has narrowly become preferred prime minister for the first time, as Treasurer Jim Chalmers confirms next month's budget update will contain net savings, accepting the Coalition's narrative that government spending is too high.

Angus Taylor has narrowly become preferred prime minister for the first time, a fact of meagre significance on its own but one unimaginable months ago.

Government Signals Budget Savings

The shift comes as the Albanese government was hit by horrible economic numbers showing both rising inflation and unemployment. Treasurer Jim Chalmers has finally confirmed that next month's budget update will contain net savings, after weeks of being pressed on it. That means whatever new money the government spends, it will cut more. This ultimately accepts the Coalition's longstanding narrative that government spending is too high and contributing too much to stubborn inflation.

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Labor has spent the past year cycling through various other explanations for inflation woes. First, that the key driver was private spending, not public.

Then, that the main problem was the Iran war, whose contribution to spiking fuel prices is obvious. There was truth to these arguments, but only so much truth. Yes, household spending had increased, but one reason was that households were getting more money via government spending. Yes, the Iran war is causing inflation almost everywhere, but inflation was also seen in the non-tradeable part of the economy, capturing things not affected by international factors.

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In truth, these distinctions were always a little artificial. All contribute. The only thing the government can control is its own spending, which is at its highest proportion of the economy outside COVID in the past 40 years. Eventually, Labor had to yield.

End of Cost of Living Relief

That takes federal politics into a new phase, one in which the Albanese government's only solutions are to commit to inflicting pain. Until now, it has consistently pledged cost-of-living relief, sensing public demand. That is inevitably inflationary, akin to a sugar hit. Now it is signalling that the days of such relief are over.

It is as though the government has heard a penny drop in the electorate that the relief is a mirage, with little point receiving it then giving it back in higher prices and interest rates. This is the opposite of a populist message. Certainly, it is not the politics of One Nation.

One Nation wants to increase Medicare rebates, increase pensions, allow early access to superannuation for certain purposes, subsidise aged care, pause the GST on building materials, and increase the tax-free threshold for retirees. It wants income splitting for families with children and to halve the fuel excise. It opposes the government's changes on negative gearing and capital gains taxes.

One Nation Populist Policies

One Nation also wants to increase defence spending to 3.5 per cent of GDP, which would cost about $97 billion a year. All of this is inflationary in a typically populist way, and even its proposed cuts to climate change and Indigenous affairs spending would not come close to offsetting it. It is unlikely One Nation's growing popularity had much to do with these specific policies, but they capture the direction federal politics has been taking.

That direction had the Coalition trying in vain to catch up, limping and a little to the rear. The contest was being fought on hostile terrain for the Coalition. Even on social and cultural issues that might once have worked, such as immigration and Australian values, it found itself comprehensively outbid. On economic management, the Coalition was talking to an electorate hardly in a liberal mood.

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It is easily forgotten, but in the final throes of the 2025 election campaign, polls had Labor more trusted on the economy. That crystallises how far the Coalition had fallen, even before One Nation stormed its barricades. Now politics is speaking a far more conventional language of spending restraint and budget repair, a language the Coalition speaks with unique fluency among the political field.

Put another way, it is the language of liberal economics, a school of thought more or less friendless in the Western world for a decade and in Australia since COVID. It is not overwhelmed with friends now. The least popular figures in political debate are probably billionaires, especially of the tech variety. There might be a growing sense that government spending is too high, but no one is openly calling for austerity.

Coalition Criticizes Labor Cuts

The political fight is now turning to what spending should be cut. The Coalition will deride Labor's cuts as insufficient, but Labor's gambit will be that the Coalition's cuts would be savage rather than responsible.

Meanwhile, the Coalition would not want to invite too much scrutiny, not just because it voted against some savings measures such as reduced private health insurance rebates for over 65s. It also has a policy of indexing tax brackets, which is hugely costly and hugely inflationary. It is a landmark idea, but instructively, also one the Coalition simply does not talk about. The Coalition's greatest advantage is that it is in opposition.

The economic situation is genuinely gloomy, and in times like that, electorates tend to be far more interested in punishing governments than considering the implications of an alternative policy platform. Moreover, there is every chance things will go seriously awry. Inflation on its own is about the worst problem you can have.

Combine it with low economic growth and rising unemployment, and you have a hideous mix, where the difference between overheating the economy and plunging it into recession is vanishingly slight.