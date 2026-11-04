David Jones has not paid rent since September as landlord talks fail

Scentre Group says David Jones has not paid rent since September 30 and holds $30 million in bank guarantees, as talks with landlords fail and administration is expected today.

David Jones has not paid rent since September, its major landlord Scentre Group said, as talks with landlords to stave off financial collapse teeter on the edge of failure.

Sources close to the negotiations, who cannot speak publicly because of confidentiality, confirmed the talks had failed. Unconfirmed reports say the company will go into administration today. Scentre Group, the property giant that owns Westfield, issued a market update this morning stating that David Jones had paid its rent up until September 30. The landlord said it holds $30 million in bank guarantees against David Jones stores in Australia and New Zealand.

Also read David Jones Faces Viability Crisis Amid Missed Filing Deadline and Closure Speculation

Bank guarantees cover eight months rent

Those guarantees would cover eight months of rent. Scentre said the guarantees can be applied against any unpaid rent. It added that the bank guarantees were put in place as a condition of the group's approval of Anchorage Capital Partners' acquisition of David Jones in 2023. The landlord also noted recent media reports regarding David Jones and its owner Anchorage Capital Partners.

Advertisement

David Jones' lender Hilco Capital confirmed last week that it had provided additional funding to see the retailer through December. That month is traditionally the most crucial time of the year for department stores. A Hilco spokesperson said the lender had funded above the agreed facility to allow David Jones to increase stock holdings ahead of the busy Christmas trade and sales period.

Even so, the group was negotiating with multiple landlords to slash its rent bill and close some loss-making stores. Lease and rent costs totalled $125 million for the 2025 financial year, according to financial accounts released earlier this year. Its debt burden also weighed heavily on the group, with finance costs totalling $153 million. Suppliers have told this publication they are already restricting the financial terms of sales to David Jones because of lengthening payment terms.

Suppliers face unsecured creditor status

Suppliers face unsecured creditor status if the retailer goes into administration. They could potentially lose significantly on any outstanding bills. The failure of landlord negotiations and the expected administration mark a critical moment for the struggling department store. David Jones has been seeking to reduce its rent obligations and exit underperforming locations.

The $30 million in bank guarantees provides some protection for Scentre, but it does not resolve the broader financial pressures facing the retailer. The retailer's owner, Anchorage Capital Partners, acquired David Jones in 2023 with Scentre's approval tied to those guarantees. Hilco Capital's additional funding was intended to carry the business through the key Christmas trading period.

Advertisement

However, with rent unpaid since September and talks now failed, the company's future remains uncertain.