Omega Ensemble won an ARIA for best classical album with William Barton and will collaborate with Nico Muhly in 2027, as Australian chamber music groups adapt to funding pressures.

Omega Ensemble has collected an ARIA for best classical album for its collaboration with didgeridoo virtuoso William Barton, joining a winners circle that included Tame Impala.

Omega Ensemble Teams with Nico Muhly

The ensemble will collaborate with award-winning American composer Nico Muhly next year. Muhly is currently bringing David Hockney artworks to life at Sydney Carriageworks, where he has signed on for a three-year residency. Omega is hoping some pop-culture lustre rubs off on its 2027 season, framed around the theme Risk and Radiance.

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The program reflects a deliberate repositioning across Australia fine music sector: embracing international collaborations and nurturing young composers, while building financial independence in an era of tightening public funds. The past two years have been a period of struggle, introspection and at times hibernation for chamber outfits nationwide. Few admit it publicly, yet many have reduced performance schedules and conserved limited government funding while courting philanthropists.

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Last year, Musica Viva Australia stepped back from managing the Melbourne International Chamber Music Competition after Creative Victoria pulled funding, and doubled down on its Strike A Chord program for school students. The June collapse of The Song Company also shook the sector. Historically known as the music of friends, chamber music dates back to the 18th-century court of Hungarian Prince Nikolaus Esterhazy, where Joseph Haydn composed intimate works for four to six musicians in private salons.

Today, while the Australian Haydn Ensemble showcases giants such as Haydn, Mozart and Brahms for a new generation, others are creating experimental arrangements in contemporary music. Muhly, 45, said he realised in his early 20s that you are not just going to turn into a composer who gets performed by all these big organisations. I just started saying yes to doing everything, he said.

All my friends are in rock bands or make electronic music, and it was not like I was trying to blur lines between things. I more just exist as a citizen in the world as it is, rather than some theoretical, Esterhazy-funded 18th-century operation. Muhly sees Australia as a hothouse for adventurous work unburdened by European or American traditions, and dismisses perennial hand-wringing over classical music survival.

I am seeing a lot more young faces in contemporary concerts than in meat-and-potatoes classical concerts, he said. People have been freaking out about this since the beginning of time - The audience is dying! - but the audience is changing, we are all changing. The reason people lose their minds if you stage Mozart in a shopping centre is because they love Mozart so much they are willing to behave like crazy people to defend something they genuinely value.

Ensemble Offspring Embraces New Music

Ensemble Offspring specialises in the avant-garde and music of composers written in their lifetimes, having long ago ditched concert black for vibrant colour. Percussionist Claire Edwardes founded the ensemble in 1995, two years before graduating from the Sydney Conservatorium. Edwardes was recognised this week by the University of Sydney for her cultural contribution.

We try and present new music by living composers, and that can be overwhelming to audiences because they have never heard of the composer or do not know the music, so we try for a friendly kind of feel, she said. Her ensemble performs in private homes, warehouses and pubs. We never wear black and white. I find it too formal and connected to that western orchestral tradition, which is presented as highbrow, Edwardes said.

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Our music is not for everyone, but it resonates with the curious as culture that is not standing still, as culture that is moving forward. Ensemble Offspring is pitched for maximum sensory expansion and sonic mischief and perpetual state of unseriousness. Boundaries between music genres and even art forms are crumbling for younger performers and audiences, says Musica Viva artistic director Paul Kildea. Its 2027 program pairs international stars like the Choir of Kings College, Cambridge and multi-instrumentalist William Barton.

I still love a piano recital, I still love hearing repertory and appreciating it, but the barriers are disappearing or, let us say, they are blurred for a young generation of performers and audiences and that is where there is huge opportunity, Kildea said. They want an experience rather than a recital and recitation. All the hierarchies and expectations in place for 150 years are being replaced. The contract between performer, composer, organiser and audiences is changing.

Philanthropy Supports Chamber Music

Behind the artistic evolution lie pressing financial realities and the search for philanthropists willing to nurture young musicians who might never otherwise experience fine music, such as Berliner Philharmoniker violinist Harry Ward, identified by Musica Viva FutureMakers mentoring program. Chamber ensembles sit outside the 39 major performing arts companies, such as state symphony orchestras, that receive guaranteed national funding. Those larger institutions carry heavy fixed costs, yet also capture much of the mainstream philanthropic dollar.

We have always had patrons, but we need them more now when the signal from inside government is to look more broadly as ministers are sent on the hunt for savings, says Omega CEO Michael Napthali. History shows artists need their patrons, be it Beethoven, Bach, or the next generation of Aussie composers we are nurturing now, Napthali said.

Under Napthali, Omega has expanded into Melbourne, widened its donor network to include Kerr and Paris Neilson, David Gonski, Sam Meers, Fiona Menzies and Jonathan Mills, and named ABC chair Kim Williams as patron of CoLAB. Omega has also introduced an independent ticketing system. The shifts come as ensembles court philanthropists and adapt to tightening public funds while championing new music and young composers across Australia.