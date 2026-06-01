oncologist warns of dangers posed by wellness influencers on patient health decisions

An Australian oncologist discusses how social media influencers are undermining medical advice, leading patients to adopt harmful diets and alternative cancer treatments, and calls for a measured, educational response from the medical profession.

Ranjana Srivastava, an oncologist, reflects on the profound impact of wellness influencers on public health, particularly among cancer patients. She observes that many patients now prioritize advice from social media personalities over qualified medical professionals, leading to dangerous outcomes.

For instance, some patients forego essential nutrients, adopt Juice-only regimens, or even attempt to treat cancer with ivermectin based on influencer recommendations. The author notes that a significant portion of wellness influencers lack proper credentials, instead relying on "lived experience" to gain trust. With millions of followers, these influencers wield immense reach, often surpassing that of doctors. Srivastava emphasizes that while doctors are regulated and held accountable, influencers face no such oversight, yet they dispense advice on critical health matters.

She argues that the medical community must respond proactively by creating educational materials in multiple languages, promoting credible professionals, and engaging patients with empathy rather than outrage. The author shares her own approach: explaining evidence humbly, acknowledging medicine's limitations, and keeping communication open. She stresses that dismissing influencers is perilous, especially as youth mental health declines and vulnerable patients seek alternative cures.

Ultimately, Srivastava calls for institutions to tailor information and counteract misinformation, recognizing that trust in medicine has eroded post-pandemic and many patients are skeptical of conventional care





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Wellness Influencers Social Media Health Advice Cancer Treatment Misinformation Doctor-Patient Trust Medical Education

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