One Dead and Nine Missing After Chemical Tank Implosion at Washington Paper Mill

A massive chemical tank implosion at a paper mill in Longview, Washington, has resulted in one fatality, nine missing persons, and multiple hospitalizations due to severe chemical burns. The tank contained millions of liters of corrosive white liquor used in paper production. Recovery efforts are hampered by safety concerns.

A catastrophic chemical tank implosion at a paper mill in Longview, Washington, has left one person dead and nine others missing, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging Company, a facility that manufactures materials for tissues, printing paper, cups, plates, cartons, and other goods. The tank contained approximately 3.8 million liters of a highly corrosive substance known as white liquor, a mixture primarily composed of sodium hydroxide and sodium sulfide.

This chemical is used in the pulp and paper industry to break down wood fibers into a durable paper product, but upon contact with human skin, it causes severe chemical burns and poisoning. The implosion sent a massive wave of the toxic liquid across the plant, leading to a mass casualty event that overwhelmed first responders. Firefighters and hazardous materials teams arrived to find multiple victims suffering from chemical burns and inhalation injuries.

A firefighter and eight employees were hospitalized, with injuries ranging from minor to critical. Officials described the scene as an absolute tragedy and a mass casualty incident. Recovery efforts have been complicated by ongoing safety concerns, as the collapsed tank and surrounding structure remain unstable. Responders are working to reinforce the site before additional search operations can proceed, but access to some areas is still limited.

The cause of the implosion is under investigation, and state officials are planning to visit the site to assess the situation. The facility, which dates back to 1953 and employs about 1,000 people, has been a cornerstone of the local economy in Longview, a city of approximately 38,000 residents with deep roots in the timber and paper industries. The emotional toll on families and the community has been profound.

Family members gathered at the company visitor entrance, with some seen sharing tearful embraces before heading to a nearby union hall that has been set up as a family assistance center. Senator Patty Murray of Washington expressed her condolences, calling the incident an absolute tragedy and extending her heart to those who lost a loved one and all the injured workers. Recovery efforts have been paused until Thursday morning to allow for safety evaluations.

The incident comes just days after a similar scare at an aerospace plant in Southern California, where an overheated chemical tank prompted evacuations for 50,000 people. That crisis was averted when a crack in the tank relieved pressure, preventing a catastrophic explosion. The Longview disaster serves as a stark reminder of the dangers inherent in industrial chemical handling and the critical importance of rigorous safety protocols





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Chemical Tank Implosion Washington Paper Mill White Liquor Mass Casualty Industrial Accident

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