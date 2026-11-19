Australia shed 43,600 jobs in October following a 36,400 loss in September, the worst two-month decline since 2021, prompting warnings the economy has one foot in recession and undermining the RBA's case for further rate hikes.

Australia's labour market has suffered its worst back-to-back monthly decline since 2021, with the Bureau of Statistics revealing 43,600 positions disappeared in October after 36,400 jobs were lost in September.

Unemployment Hits Five Year High

The unemployment rate has hit a five-year high as the Reserve Bank's aggressive rate rises squeeze the jobs market. Betashares chief economist David Bassanese said the consecutive monthly drops in employment suggest the economy has one foot in recession. The result directly challenges the argument put forward by RBA governor Michele Bullock only a fortnight ago when she declared: we don't see the economy cracking at this point.

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Explaining the RBA's 6-3 decision to deliver a fifth quarter percentage point rate rise in nine months, Bullock said the unemployment rate was still relatively low with the country enjoying jobs growth. In fact, she argued: We think that the labour market's a little bit tight. After Thursday's jobs report, that argument about the strength of the jobs market and the overall economy has to be revisited.

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It's not as if the RBA had not been warned that its aggressive tightening of monetary policy this year might have unwanted economic consequences. The minutes of its November meeting noted the pushback from the three people who voted against the increase. They were worried that, with four rate rises already working their way through the economy, including one inflicted on the country at the end of September, it was too early to tighten the monetary policy screws further.

The slowdown in the property market, they said, might reduce economic activity more than expected which, in turn, would feed into employment growth. They were also not persuaded by the argument by the bank's staff that the labour market was a little tight. These members expressed their concern that the economy might be near the point of entering a materially sharper downturn and pointed to the costs in terms of unemployment, those minutes showed.

Reserve Bank First Lifted Rates February Four

The Reserve first lifted rates this year on February 4. On that day, unemployment was 4.1 per cent. Over the previous eight months, the country had added 155,000 jobs and the total number of unemployed was up by just 1,100. In the eight months since that February rate rise, the number of unemployed has climbed by 91,700 while total jobs growth has slowed to just 20,500.

Since that February decision, US President Donald Trump launched his ill-fated war against Iran while the AI construction boom, something that surprised the Reserve if its forecasts are anything to go by, has accelerated and deepened. Inflation was too high in February and justified the bank's move that month and the subsequent rate rises in March and May. Economists often remind the public that changes in interest rates take up to 12 months to work their way through the economy.

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That means those rate rises in the first half of the year have yet to fully work their anti-inflation magic. That doesn't include the impact of the turmoil in the property market caused in part by the rate rises and the federal government's overhaul of negative gearing and capital gains tax. Unsurprisingly, NSW, the state with the most expensive and disconnected-from-reality property market in the country, has suffered the biggest jobs hit.

NSW Suffered Biggest Jobs Hit From Rate Rises

Since February, it has shed more than 31,000 workers. That's occurred before the September 30 and November 4 rate rises have even begun to hit the economy. Bullock and her team may soon be hearing a cracking noise outside their windows. The latest employment figures add to mounting evidence that the RBA's tightening cycle is taking a heavier toll on the economy than anticipated, with the labour market now showing clear signs of strain after months of consecutive rate increases.