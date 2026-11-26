Chris Andreou and Kayla Hughes face multiple drug trafficking charges after a police raid on One Gym venues in Port Melbourne and Flemington uncovered significant illicit substance caches.

Victoria Police have charged bodybuilder Chris Andreou and fellow gym owner Kayla Hughes with operating a massive drug trafficking syndicate out of commercial fitness centers in Melbourne. The arrests followed a coordinated police sweep on Wednesday targeting One Gym venues in Port Melbourne and Flemington, where authorities allege illegal substances were being sold to customers seeking performance-enhancing supplements.

Andreou, 32, faces 29 counts of drug-related offences, including two charges for trafficking a large commercial quantity of a drug of dependence. He is also accused of knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime and conducting a business specifically to traffic drugs. Authorities allege the syndicate first drew law enforcement attention during a border examination conducted by Australian Border Force.

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Syndicate Operations And Police Raids

Officers from the Victorian Joint Organised Crime Taskforce executed search warrants at the two One Gym locations and two other addresses linked to the group. The multi-agency taskforce comprises personnel from the Australian Federal Police, Victoria Police, Australian Border Force, and the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission. Their operations revealed hidden caches of illegal substances within the gyms.

Police discovered 500 grams of cocaine concealed inside envelopes and more than 200 vials of diazepam, a prescription benzodiazepine known commercially as Valium. Investigators also seized commercial quantities of peptides and other performance-enhancing drugs, large amounts of cash, and several electronic devices requiring forensic analysis. A sawn-off shotgun was found under a sink at one location.

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Alleged Links To Mongols Gang

Andreou has been identified as an alleged member of the Mongols bikie gang. He has previously posted images on social media posing with gang members in both Australia and the United States. At the time of his arrest, Andreou was actively seeking expressions of interest to expand the One Gym fitness franchise into Sydney and the Gold Coast, indicating significant business ambitions despite the ongoing criminal investigation.

Authorities allege the shotgun discovered during the raid was reported as stolen in July 2016. Police have indicated that further charges may be filed depending on the results of ballistic and forensic examinations. The presence of the weapon highlights the potential for violence associated with the syndicate's operations.

Co-Accused And Court Proceedings

Kayla Hughes, now the sole owner of the franchise, was charged alongside Andreou. Although Andreou was one of the founders, he is no longer listed as a director. Hughes faces one count of trafficking a large commercial quantity of a drug of dependence, one count of conducting a business to traffic drugs, one count of knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime, one count of importing a prohibited import, and six counts of trafficking a drug of dependence.

A 28-year-old woman from Southbank was also charged with five counts of trafficking a drug of dependence. She was due to appear in court on Thursday. Andreou and Hughes appeared before the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Wednesday evening. Both defendants did not apply for bail and have been remanded to appear again in February.

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Impact On Community Safety

Australian Federal Police Detective Inspector Chris Salmon warned that the black market for performance and image-enhancing drugs is expanding, with organised crime groups driving the demand. Salmon emphasized that many individuals mistakenly view these substances as less harmful than other illicit drugs, despite the significant risks of obtaining them through criminal networks.

Victoria Police Detective Inspector Matt Kroenert stated that every dollar generated from illicit drug sales is often reinvested into further criminal activity. The authorities are targeting both the trafficking of drugs and the proceeds of crime to dismantle the business models that allow organized groups to cause harm to the community.