One in a Million Documentary Follows Israa From Refugee Crisis to Adulthood

The acclaimed documentary One in a Million chronicles Israa's journey from an 11-year-old Syrian refugee in 2015 to adulthood, directed by filmmakers Itab Azzam and Jack MacInnes.

The documentary One in a Million captures the extraordinary decade-long journey of Israa, a Syrian girl who fled the war-torn city of Aleppo in 2015. Filmmakers Itab Azzam and Jack MacInnes first encountered the 11-year-old refugee in İzmir, Turkey, where she was selling cigarettes with her father Tarek to fund their dangerous crossing to Europe. Their film tracks her evolution from a cheerful child joking about survival risks to a married woman with her own baby.

Origin Story In İzmir Turkey Coast

The production team met Israa in İzmir on the Turkish coast during the height of the European migration crisis. Azzam, who is also Syrian, described seeing Israa as a ray of sunshine in a heartbreaking environment. The young girl was smiling and enthusiastic despite her family having fled Aleppo after their home was destroyed by a missile. This initial encounter led to an invitation back to their flat, marking the beginning of an intimate documentation of their lives.

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Izzam and McInnes planned to film only the hazardous journey to Germany but decided to continue after Israa reached safety. The resulting documentary took ten years to complete, drawing comparisons to Richard Linklater's Boyhood for its longitudinal perspective. The filmmakers followed the family through the refugee camps and across borders, witnessing Israa grow up in real time. This approach transformed a simple travelogue into a profound coming-of-age story.

Dangers Of The Mediterranean Sea Crossing

The film does not shy away from the terrifying realities of the Mediterranean crossing. Tarek expressed deep anguish about gambling with his children's lives, a fear intensified by the recent discovery of a three-year-old's body washed ashore in Turkey. He instructed the filmmakers to tell their story if anything went wrong, a request that still brings tears to Azzam when she recalls the event.

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The conditions at the smuggling hub were desperate and dangerous. McInnes noted that people were selling fake life jackets that did not work, adding to the peril faced by families. Both filmmakers admitted that the experience was too traumatic to film if they had children with them at the time. The emotional weight of these scenes remains palpable for the directors decades later.

Journey Through Europe To Germany

After landing in Greece on a dinghy, the family joined the largest movement of people in Europe since the Second World War. Israa trudged through mud and freezing rain carrying her baby brother while her parents pushed her sister in a wheelchair. Azzam and MacInnes traveled with them every step of the way, sleeping in streets and taking refugee trains and buses. By the time they arrived in Germany, the relationship had evolved into that of a family.

The journey concluded in Cologne, where the family settled. Azzam and MacInnes felt compelled to stay because of the bond they had formed with Israa. She had asked if they would visit, and they promised they would. The narrative shifted from documenting a crisis to exploring themes of integration and love. The filmmakers aimed to answer questions about how refugees would adapt to European life.

Integration Struggles In Cologne City

In Cologne, Israa demonstrated remarkable adaptability by learning fluent German in just five months. She started school, made friends, and embraced popular culture, citing Justin Bieber as a favorite artist. At age twelve, she made the decision not to wear the hijab, a choice that later became a point of contention. Her relationship with her father Tarek grew antagonistic as she navigated the complexities of growing up in a new culture.

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One in a Million serves as a dual portrait of the refugee crisis and a universal tale of growing pains. The film captures the emotional rollercoaster of adolescence against the backdrop of displacement. It shows how a sunny-natured child became a resilient woman, balancing tradition with modern European life. The story resonates with audiences beyond the specific context of the Syrian conflict.

Production Challenges And Financial Debt

The creation of the documentary was fraught with financial difficulties. It took three years for Azzam and MacInnes to secure any financial backing for the project. The filmmakers juggled full-time jobs while accumulating credit card debt to cover production costs. McInnes revealed that they were at least 40,000 pounds in debt at one point during the production.

Despite the significant financial strain, the directors persisted because of their commitment to telling Israa's story. They met in 2010 while working together and initially planned to start a production company in Damascus. When the Syrian uprising began in 2011, they relocated to London, where they now live with their six-year-old son. Their dedication resulted in a film that premiered at the Sundance film festival, earning critical acclaim for its depth and humanity.