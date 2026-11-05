Study finds 35 percent of infants suspected of peanut allergy can tolerate peanut

A study led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute found 35 percent of infants with a suspected peanut allergy did not react to an oral food challenge. The findings could change how infant food allergies are diagnosed.

More than a third of babies thought to have a peanut allergy may be able to safely eat peanuts, according to a new study from the Murdoch Children's Research Institute.

The research found 35 per cent of infants with a previous reaction to peanut and a positive allergy test did not react to an oral food challenge. The findings could change how the healthcare system approaches infant food allergies and lead many children to have their diagnosis removed. The study was led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute and the National Allergy Centre of Excellence, or NACE. It was run in partnership with 10 paediatric public hospitals across Australia.

Also read Australian Education Research Organisation Under Review Amid Teaching Method Debate

Surprising Results From Peanut Allergy Study

Researchers studied 1,275 infants under 18 months of age at hospitals in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia. NACE Director Kirsten Perrett said the number of children who did not react to peanut during a supervised food challenge was surprising. She said these children had a history of reactions when introduced to peanuts and had a positive skin prick or blood test.

Professor Perrett said the results show clinical history and allergy testing alone were not enough to accurately diagnose peanut allergy in many cases. She said a supervised oral food challenge should be routinely considered to confirm the diagnosis before an infant starts oral immunotherapy. The findings came from the ADAPT Peanut Oral Immunotherapy Program, hosted by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute and launched in 2024 by NACE.

Advertisement

The program required infants to undergo a food challenge before starting treatment, then exposed them to small daily doses of peanut to build tolerance. Melbourne School of Public Health biostatistics professor Lyle Gurrin, who was not involved in the research, said he was not surprised the reported figure was so high. He said many people think their children are allergic when they are probably not, and the paper encourages people to seek proper advice.

Oral Food Challenges Require Safe Conditions

Professor Gurrin said the research does not necessarily mean it will become easier for GPs to diagnose a child with a peanut allergy. He said oral food challenges still need to be carried out under appropriate conditions, not in a GP surgery or child maternal health clinic. He said staff need the material and broader understanding to assist a child having a reaction, whether it is mild or right through to anaphylaxis.

Victorian couple Leah and Jake Cameron introduced their infant son Arthur to peanuts when he was five months old. Leah said the reaction was instant, with his face turning red and hives appearing on his shoulders and under his nose. After a skin and blood test, the Camerons were told Arthur had a high risk of reacting to peanut. He was referred to the ADAPT program but tolerated the supervised oral food challenge and had his allergy diagnosis removed.

Leah said she was relieved, not just to have satay chicken back on the menu, but that her son would not face a lifetime of potential serious complications. She said being a first-time new mum already brings enough stress and anxiety, and the diagnosis made them worry about how to manage it through his life. She said they had to think and change their behaviour, checking food labelling and making a big adjustment.

Advertisement

Family Relief After Peanut Diagnosis Removed

She also said it was a huge relief knowing Arthur can tolerate peanut and they can move forward without the uncertainty of managing a suspected allergy. The study found 12 per cent of infants with a peanut allergy had a potentially life-threatening anaphylactic response during initial oral testing and required treatment from nearby medical staff. Because of that risk, oral food challenges must be conducted in controlled environments.

Professor Perrett advised parents not to conduct an oral food challenge at home. She said it is particularly important to have an accurate diagnosis when a baby first shows signs of a possible peanut allergy, since peanut allergy is one of the most common childhood food allergies. She said the goal is to reduce the burden of food allergy for children and their families, and the ADAPT program is a step in that direction.

Program Expansion Plans For Cashew Allergy

NACE is also hoping to expand the ADAPT program to cover cashew allergy, which is almost as prevalent as peanut allergy. Tim Brettig, the senior clinician involved with the study, said it was not clear why some babies who initially showed sensitivity to peanuts no longer did at a food challenge. He said the rate was much higher than they would have thought.

Dr Brettig said it was really exciting to get such a large number of infants not react and therefore not even need treatment because of an allergy. Without the program, children like Arthur likely would have continued to avoid peanut in case they triggered an allergic reaction.