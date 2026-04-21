One Nation Achieves Historic Tie with Labor in Sky News Pulse Poll

The Albanese government has hit a record low in primary support as One Nation surges to tie the Labor Party for the first time in polling history, driven by voter anxiety over fuel security and the cost of living.

The Australian political landscape has undergone a seismic shift, as the Albanese government faces its most precarious moment since taking office. According to the latest Sky News Pulse poll, conducted in partnership with YouGov, the Labor Party has plummeted to a primary vote share of just 27 percent. This historic decline has allowed Pauline Hanson's One Nation to surge by two points, effectively drawing level with Labor for the first time in the history of the poll.

This alignment marks a significant turning point in the national conversation, suggesting that voter loyalty to the traditional two-party system is rapidly eroding amid mounting economic pressures and national security concerns. The survey, which reached 1,501 participants between April 14 and April 21, highlights a deep-seated frustration among the electorate, particularly regarding the current handling of the cost-of-living crisis and energy security. While the primary vote figures show an extraordinary rise for One Nation, the mechanics of the Australian electoral system mean the Albanese government would still retain a majority if an election were held immediately. On a two-party-preferred basis, Labor leads the Coalition 53-47, while trailing only narrowly against One Nation at 52-48. However, the data reveals a startling trend in voter demographics: the working class has largely abandoned the major political factions. An overwhelming 34 percent of working-class respondents now favor One Nation, compared to only 22 percent for Labor and 16 percent for the Coalition. This shift is compounded by the fact that 63 percent of this demographic reported delaying or skipping essential healthcare services due to financial strain, illustrating the human cost of the current economic environment. One Nation appears to be benefiting from a perception that it is the most capable force for addressing immigration and cost-of-living issues, a narrative that has seemingly bypassed the Coalition entirely. Adding to the government's woes are the external pressures of the US-Iran conflict, which has triggered a global fuel crisis and brought the issue of energy independence to the forefront of the public agenda. With Australia holding historically low fuel reserves—38 days of petrol, 28 days of jet fuel, and 31 days of diesel—voters are demanding action. A clear majority of 57 percent now support an increase in fossil fuel production, prioritizing energy security over the current administration's net zero legislative goals. Furthermore, 63 percent of the public are in favor of investing $20 billion to secure a 90-day fuel supply. Despite these challenges, Opposition Leader Angus Taylor has struggled to gain traction, with his approval ratings remaining in the negative. While Prime Minister Anthony Albanese remains ahead of both Taylor and Hanson as preferred leader, his margin is thinning. Pauline Hanson has capitalized on the narrative, even jokingly suggesting that the Prime Minister’s recent rhetoric and wardrobe choices reflect the growing political influence of her party. As the government continues to grapple with voter dissatisfaction and international volatility, the upcoming election cycle promises to be one of the most unpredictable in recent decades





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