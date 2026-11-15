One Nation names Katherine Deves and four upper house candidates for NSW election

One Nation has announced Katherine Deves, a failed federal Liberal candidate and anti-trans campaigner, among four new upper house candidates for the March 2027 NSW election, with the party pledging to run in all 93 lower house seats.

One Nation has announced Katherine Deves, the failed federal Liberal candidate and anti-trans campaigner, as one of four new upper house candidates for the NSW state election on 13 March 2027.

NSW One Nation leader Mike Newman announced the candidates on Sunday, saying the group reflects real-world experience rather than career politics. He said they are not taxpayer-funded political careerists or cookie-cutter candidates. Deves was handpicked by former prime minister Scott Morrison to run for the federal NSW seat of Warringah in 2022. Her candidacy was marred by controversy, including when she campaigned to exclude transgender women from women's sport.

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Deves cites cost of living issues

On Sunday, Deves said she joined One Nation because she wanted to be part of the rescue, recovery and restoration of our nation. She said cost of living is skyrocketing, whether it is fuel, housing or energy, and accused the government of being wedded to destructive ideologies like DEI and net zero that would impoverish Australians.

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Deves also said she wants to restore clear and accurate language around biological sex, men and women, and ensure women and girls are safe and have spaces for services and sports where it is inappropriate for males to be there. The other new upper house candidates are Arnon Wither, a construction worker from the Hunter region who works as an electorate officer for Senator Sean Bell; Manti Steele, a farmer, teacher and mother of eight from Dubbo; and Daniel Hill, a surf lifesaver from the state's south coast.

Wither has worked in manufacturing and construction. Steele is an educator and mother of eight from western NSW. Hill is a teacher and surf lifesaver from the NSW South Coast. The four will join controversial Singleton cattle farmer and coal miner Stuart Bonds, who is the top upper house candidate for the party in NSW, and Tamworth firearms manufacturer Jeff Bacon.

Newman emphasizes real world experience

Newman said the upper house candidates were authentic people from the real world, not career politicians. He said the party wants people who bleed orange and are all from the real world. He said that is the type of person the party is aiming at, people from the real world who understand business, their pinch points and pain points, the cost of living and cashflow.

One Nation has only announced a single lower house candidate, Newman in the electorate of Cessnock, but he said the party would run candidates in all 93 lower house seats. Newman said the party would not preselect former federal Liberal senator Hollie Hughes, former NSW upper house Liberal MP Lou Amato, or ex-Wollondilly Liberal MP Nathaniel Smith. They could also run for a spot in the lower house.

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One Nation is seen as a growing threat to NSW Labor in the March 2027 state election. Premier Chris Minns has previously expressed his view that Newman will either be the premier or the opposition leader next year. A recent survey revealed voters perceived Minns and Labor as superior to the Coalition or One Nation on managing hospitals and health services, the education system and housing.

Minns criticizes Deves migration remarks

Earlier this month, Deves made remarks against mass migration, saying Australians were being demographically replaced inside our own nation. Premier Chris Minns described those remarks as horrific. News24 reported last month that Deves would run as an upper house candidate in the NSW election. She announced that she joined One Nation in September.

When Guardian Australia contacted Deves about her potential candidacy in October, she directed inquiries to Vikki Campion, the NSW party's part-time media adviser. The party provided a statement saying it had confirmed only three candidates at that time: Newman and two others.