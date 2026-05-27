One Nation backs negative gearing limit of two properties amid tax overhaul debate

One Nation has backed a negative gearing limit of two properties per person amid a fierce national debate over Labor's heavily criticised tax overhaul.

One Nation has backed a negative gearing limit of two properties per person amid a fierce national debate over Labor 's heavily criticised tax overhaul . In the May budget, Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers slashed negative gearing investments on homes from July 2027, while exempting new builds.

The Albanese government also outlined a plan to scrap the 50 per cent CGT discount and introduce an inflation-adjusted model with a 30 per cent minimum tax. Nation leader Pauline Hanson has declared that her party completely oppose the government's proposed tax reforms. The changes, which Labor has pitched as a shift to improve intergenerational equity, have been heavily criticised by both the Coalition and the Greens ahead of the first tranche of reforms being tabled on Thursday.

The Greens have backed grandfathering negative gearing to one property per person, while One Nation has now said it supports limiting the scheme to two homes. One Nation supports negative gearing being allowed on 2 homes for everyone, One Nation leader Pauline Hanson wrote in a social media post on Wednesday. The Labor government claims to be helping the younger generation, yet they're taking away an investment strategy that has been used by generations before them.

It comes after Greens Senator David Shoebridge took aim at the tax reforms outlined in the federal budget, pointing particularly to its implications for young Aussies. What we saw announced in the budget is a budget that means those that have got it keep it and then the ladder's pulled up, particularly for young Australians, Mr Shoebridge told Sky News' Politics Now on Tuesday.

So we're looking at this budget not as what it was sold for by Labor as some sort of big intergenerational equity budget, but as one that is literally leaving, particularly young people, hanging them out to dry. Asked if the Greens would oppose or request changes to Labor's tax reform package, Mr Shoebridge said he would need to see the legislation first.

We don't know whether or not the government's going to cave into further pressure and water down elements of the budget, he said. However, the Senator also said any major change to negative gearing should be one that delivers intergenerational equity. We know some people have structured their finances, worked their life, got an investment property, and that's a core part of their savings. We understand that, he said.

But we would grandfather it to a maximum of one property. And so we're not giving these massive tax concessions to someone who has 20 or 30 or 100 properties. So that seems to us to get the balance right.

Meanwhile, the Coalition has committed to repealing the proposed negative gearing and CGT changes following Treasurer Jim Chalmers' budget announcement on May 12. The Coalition has also accused the Albanese government of attempting to rush its tax overhaul through parliament. The most important thing is that this toxic tax mess that Labor has introduced through this budget is not just scrutinised but axed, deputy Liberal leader Jane Hume told Sky News on Wednesday.

She argued the government was refusing to allow proper debate on what she described as far-reaching changes to the tax system





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