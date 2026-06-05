One Nation has banned The Guardian from their events after the outlet admitted to using photography that makes One Nation leader Pauline Hanson appear more sinister.

One Nation bans The Guardian from their events after outlet admits to using photography which makes Pauline Hanson look sinister. One Nation has revealed it will ban The Guardian from party events after the outlet admitted that some of its photographs make One Nation leader Pauline Hanson appear more sinister.

This week, The Guardian Australia released a video giving a behind-the-scenes look at how the news outlet can use images to accentuate the narrative of certain stories. The Guardian Australia has released a video showing how photography makes One Nation leader Pauline Hanson appear more sinister. An image of Ms Hanson used in a May oped titled Yes, Pauline Hanson's voters are struggling with economic pressures. But blaming migrants won't ease their pain.

In the video, picture editor Carly Earl hand-picked her three favourite photographs of the month and explained the craft and composition that make them special. Most photographers try to use the most soft, flattering light possible. This is the complete opposite. You've got the light throwing up underneath Pauline's face and it creates really directional light.

Earl then spoke about the composition and warm, orange tones of the photo of Ms Hanson, before speaking about how picture editors seek images that match the headline. A One Nation spokesperson told SkyNews.com.au that The Guardian was now unwelcome at all future events and press conferences. The Guardian no longer has an open invitation to One Nation events or press conferences, they said.

Given this information, there's no point in having them in press events if their objective is to make Pauline and One Nation look evil. The video, seen by SkyNews.com.au, has since been deleted. This type of bias reporting just makes it sound like you have an axe to grind, the user said.

After Earl analysed a Vogue-style photo from Australian Fashion Week, the Guardian's photo editor turned her admiration to a picture of one of the ISIS brides that returned to Australia last month. This photograph is of a woman who was coming back from a refugee camp in Syria. They flew back into Melbourne Airport where they were met by police to potentially be put up with terrorism charges.

Earl said as photographers move with a media pack the lighting of the subject changes which made it really difficult to get the right exposure and composition to make the image quite nice. She went on to admire the framing of the image and the use of shadow, before focussing on the woman in the centre of the frame who may have experienced trauma. Supporters and relatives shepherd an ISIS bride through Melbourne airport.

It is ranked as one of The Guardian's best photos of May 2026 with Earl speaking to how it generates empathy. Getting into someone's personal space who may have already experienced a lot of trauma can be really challenging, Earl said. Earl said photographers can become quite conflicted by it and therefore needed to ask themselves why they are taking the photo.

Because otherwise this woman would just be a headline you can see her raw emotion of what she is feeling in that moment and therefore generate some empathy





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