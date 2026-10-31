One Nation Melbourne candidate Matthew Collins resigns over offensive social media posts

Matthew Collins has resigned as One Nation's candidate for Melbourne after offensive social media posts came to light, including a tweet about never asking for consent. The party accepted his resignation and said it is too early to name a replacement ahead of the November 28 state election.

One Nation's candidate for Melbourne, Matthew Collins, has resigned and apologised after offensive comments posted on his social media accounts came to light, just four weeks out from the Victorian state election.

The party said it is too early to determine who will replace him ahead of the November 28 poll. A One Nation spokesperson said the party had been made aware of a number of offensive comments posted on social media by Collins and had accepted his resignation. Our party does not condone these comments, the spokesperson said. The spokesperson added that Collins had acknowledged the comments were offensive and unacceptable.

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Collins, 35, released a statement via the party apologising for his past statements. I am very sorry for the unacceptable comments that I made, he said. They are not reflective of who I am as a person now and I deeply regret ever having made them. The resignation followed a series of highly sexualised and offensive tweets, including one in which Collins claimed he had never asked a woman for any form of consent.

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Offensive social media posts

According to X posts obtained before he shut down his account, and before he was selected as a candidate, he wrote in February 2020: I have never once asked any woman for any form of consent, ever. It is all implied by a woman's actions and attraction levels which any astute man will be paying attention to.

In another post, Collins suggested sexual consent was cringe and joked about the number of times he had previously asked a woman for consent. Another X post features a lewd comment about a woman's body parts and a reference by Collins about his sexual activities during the pandemic. Collins shut down his account after the posts were obtained. The posts form part of a pattern of inflammatory online commentary prior to his candidacy.

Collins has previously promoted anti-Muslim rhetoric and COVID-19 conspiracy theories online. His social media posts have also previously called to decolonise parts of the Muslim world. The posts also referenced Christian military campaigns against Muslims in parts of what is now Europe. According to the party's candidate profile for Collins, he is newly married and works in sales.

Victorian election polling

He was running as a candidate in the Greens-held seat of Melbourne to restore community safety and ease cost-of-living pressures. The resignation comes amid signs of growing support for One Nation. The latest Resolve Political Monitor conducted for this masthead shows that One Nation was currently polling at a level suggesting that the party will for the first time have a significant presence in the next Victorian parliament.

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Collins had been hoping to win the inner-city seat of Melbourne, currently held by the Greens, by campaigning on community safety and cost-of-living pressures. His withdrawal leaves One Nation without a candidate in the seat ahead of the Victorian election on November 28.