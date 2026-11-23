One Nation is standing by Catherine Loughnan for Williamstown despite social media posts calling Victoria Police corrupt, questioning the Porepunkah police shootings and using anti-Muslim language.

One Nation is backing its candidate for Williamstown, Catherine Loughnan, despite social media posts in which she abused Muslims, threatened to fight a civil war over COVID-19 vaccines and suggested the murder of two police officers by Dezi Freeman was a conspiracy.

In campaign materials, Loughnan says she is running for parliament to give back to her community in Melbourne's western suburbs, and claims that crime and safety are major concerns. She has also called Victoria Police corrupt and evil. I just watch Ned Kelly. Victoria cops haven't change still corrupt and evil, she posted last year.

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Catherine Loughnan Dismisses Dezi Freeman Shooting Story

Loughnan said the official story about Dezi Freeman's shooting of two police officers was bullshit. Loughnan shared a post in September 2025 about self-described sovereign citizen Dezi Freeman, just weeks after he shot dead Senior Constable Vadim De Waart and Detective Neal Thompson at Porepunkah, in the state's north. Freeman went on the run for seven months, drawing comparison from supporters to the outlaw Kelly.

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That post also claimed no police officers got shot at Porepunkah, that one of the slain police officers was a crisis actor and asked where is the footage of the greaving family. At the time, Loughnan used the Australian Red Ensign as her Facebook profile picture. The flag has been adopted by anti-government protesters including sovereign citizens, a fringe ideology whose followers claim they are not subject to Australian laws.

Loughnan Shares Anti Muslim And Anti Vaccine Posts

In another post from 2025, Loughnan shared a picture of an Islamic text superimposed with the words f--- Muslim, f--- Islam and other offensive comments. During the pandemic, Loughnan said in one post that she would fight the Covid bullshit and vaccination crap on the streets like in the Civil War. She also complained about being unable to access ivermectin, an unproven treatment for COVID-19 that was promoted by conspiracy theorists in the United States.

If my doctor doesn't give me ivermectin when I visit him next week or when I'm allowed to which is against all doctors oath that they take then I'm going to sue if I get Covid, she wrote. Both One Nation and Loughnan were sent a list of questions about her social media history on Thursday morning. The party declined to comment, and Loughnan did not respond by the time of publication.

One Nation Leaders Share Fringe Pandemic Ideologies

The Williamstown candidate is also not the first member of One Nation to express fringe ideologies that took hold during the COVID-19 pandemic. The party's Victorian leader, Warren Pickering, said he lost his job at BHP because he refused to take a COVID-19 vaccine. The party's national leader Pauline Hanson also has a long history of anti-Muslim rhetoric, including saying earlier this year that there were no good Muslims and calling Islam a disease.

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Despite these scandals, One Nation is riding a wave of support. Recent polling showing the populist party has a first preference vote of 23 per cent, putting them one point ahead of Labor. Anti-racism group Democracy in Colour's national director Noura Mansour said multicultural communities were extremely alarmed by the emboldened anti-migrant rhetoric and the normalisation of hate speech against racialised and marginalised communities from political candidates and some media outlets.

Williamstown Seat Remains Safe Labor Hold Despite Polls

The seat of Williamstown has traditionally been a safe Labor seat. Though MP Melissa Horne holds the seat with a 13.4 per cent margin, election watchers considered it in play after a collapse in the party's support.

However, the Liberal Party was forced to disendorse its candidate, Paul Lindemann, earlier this month after it emerged he had expressed extremist anti-Muslim views and praised Hitler. The Coalition has directed preferences to One Nation ahead of Labor in most districts, in a move that could help One Nation win lower house seats in head-to-head contests against Labor.