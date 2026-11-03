One Nation Cartoons Face Backlash After Penny Wong Murder Images Draw Labor Condemnation

Labor condemns One Nation cartoons depicting Penny Wong being murdered, while Pauline Hanson says the videos are not going anywhere amid growing scrutiny of the Please Explain series.

One Nation's political cartoon series Please Explain is under increasing scrutiny after Labor condemned One Nation cartoons depicting Penny Wong being murdered. The debate has become a wider question about whether the show has a place in Australian politics at a time when leaders are calling for a calmer tone.

The series first launched in 2021, and even commentators on the left of the political spectrum generally agreed that it was surprisingly well made. At that time Pauline Hanson was still on the fringes of political discussion. Four seasons and a movie later, polls have One Nation as the second most popular political party in the country, and its cartoons are attracting much closer attention.

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Penny Wong Cartoons Draw Labor Condemnation

Labor has condemned One Nation cartoons depicting Penny Wong being murdered, placing the content at the centre of the current dispute. The condemnation makes the series a direct political issue rather than a matter of satire alone.

Pauline Hanson has responded that the videos are 'not going anywhere', signalling that the party does not intend to withdraw them. Her response leaves the disagreement unresolved and keeps the cartoons in the public eye.

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Politicians have been asking for the political temperature to be turned down, and that call has raised the question of whether a satirical series can fit within it. Supporters point to the quality of the first season, while critics have used the phrase 'crude and cruel' to describe the cartoons.

The dispute therefore goes beyond one clip or one episode. It asks whether the content meets the standard expected of political debate in a climate where tensions are already high.

Jacqui Lambie and Other Recent Flashpoints

The Prime Minister, the Coalition and the crossbench have all backed Jacqui Lambie after a Pauline Hanson cartoon mocked vaginal prolapse. The response shows that objections to the cartoons have come from across the political divide, not only from Labor.

Separately, political leaders condemned what was described as a 'vicious' alleged baseball bat attack on a One Nation volunteer at his Victorian home. The alleged attack is a matter for police and the courts, and no suspect is identified in the source material.

One Nation has also accused the Prime Minister of trying to 'exert undue political influence' by offering David Farley an extra staffer. The party's accusation adds another layer of conflict between One Nation and the government.

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Taken together, the cartoon disputes, the alleged attack and the staffing complaint show how quickly the party's public exchanges are escalating. Each issue has drawn separate responses from different political actors.

RBA Rate Hike Tests Voter Patience

The Reserve Bank of Australia has raised interest rates for the fifth time, and Bullock said 'pain now' would prevent worse later. The decision adds economic pressure to a political environment already heavy with conflict.

Voters were already frustrated before the fifth rate hike, and Labor will be hoping its luck has not run out. The combination of rising borrowing costs and political disputes creates a difficult backdrop for the government.

What Comes Next for One Nation Cartoons

The Please Explain cartoons remain available, and Hanson has said the videos are not going anywhere. No further scheduled steps, review dates or formal procedures are set out in the source material, so the next developments are not yet confirmed.

Readers should watch for further responses from Labor, the Coalition and One Nation as the debate over whether the series has a place in Australian politics continues. The outcome will show whether the cartoon dispute changes how the party is judged by voters.