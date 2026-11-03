One Nation volunteer, 60, hospitalized after alleged baseball bat assault in Torquay

A 37-year-old Hampton Park man was charged and a 14-year-old boy was cautioned after a One Nation volunteer was allegedly attacked with a baseball bat in Torquay on Sunday night.

A 37-year-old man has been charged and a 14-year-old boy has been cautioned after a One Nation volunteer was allegedly assaulted with a baseball bat at his Torquay home on Sunday night.

The victim, a 60-year-old man, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the males allegedly assaulted him at a premises on Scorpio Street about 7.45pm before being arrested by attending units a short time later. Police arrested the 37-year-old Hampton Park man and the 14-year-old boy on Tuesday over the incident. The man was charged with intentionally causing injury and other assault-related offences and was remanded in custody to appear again on 10 November.

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One Nation Leader Condemns Political Violence

The boy was issued with a caution. One Nation's Victorian leader, Warren Pickering, said the alleged attack was on a party volunteer and described it as un-Australian and unacceptable. He alleged the incident began when the man and the boy interfered with One Nation signs on the man's property. Pickering said political violence or intimidation of any kind against anyone is unacceptable in this country.

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If you do not like someone's politics, you vote accordingly, he said. You do not allegedly assault them. Our thoughts are with our volunteer and his family. We are informed he has serious injuries.

This attack is un-Australian and unacceptable. One Nation's federal leader, Pauline Hanson, and Victorian deputy leader, Colleen Harkin, were expected to visit the man in hospital on Tuesday morning. The incident comes as police are also searching for a woman as part of their investigation into an incident involving Liberal party MP Georgie Crozier last month.

Police Investigate Port Melbourne Flyer Incident

Police said the 62-year-old was handing out flyers with a group of volunteers outside a supermarket on Bay Street in Port Melbourne on 17 October when she was approached by an unknown woman who appeared substance affected. A short time later, a vehicle mounted a gutter near the group before it swerved toward nearby traffic lights and left the scene. Police said those involved were shaken following the incident but not physically injured.

Police have released an image of a woman they hope will be able to assist their investigation and are calling for any other witnesses to come forward. Last week, Victoria's emergency services minister, Paul Edbrooke, told reporters he believed he was being followed and feared for his family's safety after a bullet, etched with the word RAT, was sent to his office. A car was also vandalised at Meaghers Hotel in East Ballarat on Sunday.

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Meaghers Hotel and cars parked outside the pub were spray-painted on Sunday morning with anti-One Nation slogans, which the owner of the pub called mindless stupidity.