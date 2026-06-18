One Nation Demands Government Denounce GetUp! Over Security Breach at Pauline Hanson's Press Club Address

One Nation has urged the Albanese administration to condemn activist group GetUp! after it orchestrated a banner protest during Pauline Hanson's National Press Club speech, breaching venue security. The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety of political events and the potential for more dangerous acts.

One Nation has called on the Albanese government to denounce the activist group GetUp! following a security breach at the National Press Club during Senator Pauline Hanson 's address.

The incident involved a large banner, critical of Hanson, being unfurled behind her mid-speech. The group later claimed responsibility. One Nation argues this represents a dangerous escalation in political activism and points to ties between GetUp! and the Labor Party, citing past substantial donations from the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU). They demand Labor explicitly reject vigilante-style tactics, suggesting silence indicates tacit approval.

The National Press Club is investigating how two individuals entered without permission and how a remote device was activated during the event. Footage shows Brittany Higgins's husband, David Sharaz, filming the stunt before leaving quickly; his involvement has been referred to police. The club is also considering pursuing GetUp! for equipment damage. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, when questioned, stressed the need for respectful discourse and lowering the political temperature, but did not specifically address the breach or GetUp!

's actions. National Press Club CEO Maurice Reilly confirmed the unauthorized entry and remote activation, raising profound security concerns about the venue's vulnerability to more serious threats. Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce echoed these fears, questioning what might have happened if the tactic had been used to plant an explosive device. The incident has sparked a debate over venue security, the boundaries of protest, and the alleged connections between activist groups and political parties





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One Nation Getup! Pauline Hanson National Press Club Security Breach Albanese Government Political Protest Activism Labor Party CFMEU David Sharaz Venue Security

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