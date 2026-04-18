One Nation Denies Misuse of Campaign Funds Amidst Allegations

One Nation has strongly refuted claims that its Victorian state president, Warren Pickering, advised a candidate to use a personal bank account for campaign donations. The party has dismissed the allegations as coming from disgruntled former members, while the candidate in question stated the matter is now a legal issue. The controversy highlights concerns over campaign finance transparency and follows recent changes to Victoria's electoral donation laws.

One Nation has vehemently denied allegations that its Victorian state president, Warren Pickering , advised a candidate to use a personal bank account for campaign finance s. The party has labelled these reports as false and stemming from disgruntled former members.

The controversy emerged ahead of a recent byelection, with former party members raising concerns about the handling of campaign donations.

Under Victorian electoral laws at the time, all donations were legally required to be deposited into an account registered with the electoral commission, a measure designed to ensure transparency and accountability.

The state government has since moved to repeal these donation laws, a decision that has drawn criticism and a pledge to introduce new, retrospective legislation to reinstate accountability.

During a press conference where the allegations were raised, candidate Darren Hercus stated the matter was now in the hands of lawyers and declined to comment further, though he mentioned using his personal credit card for campaign funding.

Pauline Hanson, leader of One Nation, asserted that there was no personal bank account used and that any account set up was specifically for the campaign, dismissing the accusers as former members with no current involvement. She further indicated her intention to sue those who made the allegations and stated that the electoral commission would conduct an audit.

When questioned about whether Pickering had given the advice, Pickering himself responded from the sidelines that the state executive would have provided rational and logical advice. Hercus admitted to having no visibility of the campaign finances, and Hanson suggested that candidates are often not deeply involved in financial matters due to their complexity.

The press conference itself was marked by a disruptive incident when a member of the public questioned Hanson's origins, leading to a physical altercation with Pickering. Hanson delayed the proceedings and subsequently labelled the individual as misinformed regarding One Nation's stance on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.

One Nation's policy on 'slashing government waste' includes a review of medications approved for the PBS during the pandemic. Regarding the repeal of donation laws, Hanson maintained that the party receives contributions from ordinary individuals, differentiating itself from other parties that rely on corporate or union funding.

Meanwhile, reports have surfaced indicating that prominent figures like Gina Rinehart are substantial supporters of the party, and Hanson has utilized Rinehart's private jet.

Further reports suggest that former candidates have not yet received their allocated share of funds banked by the party after a previous federal election.

One Nation has countered these claims by asserting that its national and state finances are regularly audited by chartered accountants and the relevant electoral commissions.





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