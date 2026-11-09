One Nation Dispute: Sean Black Resigned Not Sacked, Text Message Reveals

Leaked texts show One Nation's Sean Black resigned voluntarily, contradicting Pauline Hanson's claim she sacked him, fueling Labor and Coalition criticism of party fitness to govern.

Leaked internal communications reveal a significant discrepancy regarding the departure of Sean Black from One Nation, contradicting public statements by party leader Pauline Hanson. A text message from general manager Kelvin Morton indicates Black resigned voluntarily due to personal circumstances, rather than being dismissed as Hanson claimed. This revelation intensifies political scrutiny over the party's internal governance and its readiness to hold office.

Voluntary Resignation Contradicts Leader Claims

Pauline Hanson had publicly maintained in June that she fired Sean Black after receiving pressure from the federal opposition. She described the termination as a necessary decision to protect the party's reputation amidst growing demands from stakeholders. However, a text message sent by Kelvin Morton to staff in April directly challenges this narrative. Morton informed employees that Black resigned because his personal situation was becoming a distraction to the party and its members.

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The message from Morton emphasized that Black's departure was in the best interests of the organization. He requested that staff maintain a magnanimous attitude when Black returned to conduct handover sessions with his replacement. This internal directive suggests a cooperative exit strategy, starkly contrasting with the public narrative of a forced removal driven by external political pressure.

Conviction Details and Internal Party Dynamics

Sean Black serves as a loyalist to Pauline Hanson after returning to work with her following part of a five-year prison sentence. He was previously convicted of raping and assaulting his then-partner in 2007. Court documents detail that Black became enraged when his partner asked him to stop hitting her. The incident occurred after he questioned her diet due to bruising, leading to him dragging her from the shower and committing the assault.

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Despite the jury's verdict, some insiders within One Nation have attempted to minimize the severity of the conviction. Charles Swindon, a former Coalition staffer turned One Nation operative, stated that senior officials, though not Hanson, claimed the allegations were fabricated or exaggerated. Swindon asserted that these officials believed Black decided to leave because Hanson did not want him to go, implying a disagreement over the handling of the situation.

Swindon also alleged that Kelvin Morton downplayed the rape conviction by jokingly referring to it as surprise sex. Swindon condemned this language, stating that rape is a serious crime and not a subject for humor. He was subsequently sacked after raising concerns about Black and other internal matters, highlighting the contentious atmosphere surrounding the party's leadership and operational standards.

Political Fallout and Electoral Integrity Questions

Labor minister Murray Watt utilized the leaked information to argue that One Nation is unfit to govern. He pointed out that reports of internal dysfunction demonstrate the party's lack of preparedness for national responsibility. Watt highlighted allegations that Black retained a paid role as a fundraiser despite being supposedly sacked. He suggested the Australian Electoral Commission could investigate the matter to ensure compliance with electoral laws.

Watt emphasized the importance of accountability for a party claiming readiness to manage the country. He demanded that One Nation answer questions regarding Black's continued financial role and the accuracy of their public statements. This call for transparency adds pressure on the party to clarify its financial structures and employment practices during a period of rising poll support.

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Coalition Criticism and Broader Implications

Coalition MP Garth Hamilton echoed these criticisms, stating that the revelations provide prospective voters with a clear view of the party's inner workings. He described the situation as chaos, consistent with past criticisms of One Nation's management style. Hamilton argued that the party failed to address the issues they claimed to have resolved, undermining their political credibility.

The dispute extends beyond Black's departure to include broader allegations of internal dysfunction. Insiders, including Black, have accused top officials of seeking personal enrichment. There are also claims that party patron Gina Rinehart exerted undue influence over policy decisions. These combined factors create a complex picture of a party facing intense internal and external scrutiny.

Pauline Hanson recently described Black as disgruntled, adding another layer to the conflicting narratives surrounding his exit. The absence of an official response from One Nation to requests for comment leaves the contradictory accounts standing. The situation underscores the challenges the party faces in maintaining a coherent public image while dealing with serious internal controversies and legal histories associated with its key personnel.