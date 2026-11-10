One Nation dumps Preston candidate Franco Guardiani over Hitler praise post

One Nation has disendorsed its Victorian election candidate for Preston, Franco Guardiani, after a social media post surfaced in which he called Adolf Hitler the GOAT and made antisemitic and anti-Islam comments.

One Nation has disendorsed its Victorian election candidate for Preston, Franco Guardiani, after a social media post surfaced in which he called Adolf Hitler the GOAT, an acronym for the greatest of all time.

The party confirmed it was made aware of the posts on Tuesday morning and dropped him a short time later. Guardiani confirmed to the ABC that the social media account was his. Asked about being dumped as the candidate for the Labor-held seat in Melbourne's north, he said: The party does what it sees fit. He said he believed in free speech and that people should be able to express their views and question things.

Also read Ex-One Nation Staffer Claims Unlawful Sacking Over Rape Conviction and Strip Club Ties

Candidate's Social Media History

In the now deleted post, Guardiani commented on a post on X that asked people to describe Hitler in one word and be brutally honest. He replied with the acronym GOAT. His posts and reposts on X suggest support for a range of conspiratorial, antisemitic and anti-Islam ideas. In February this year he tweeted: Jews created Islam to destroy Christianity while making out they are our friends.

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In December last year he responded to a tweet from the Campaign Against Antisemitism to say he was just asking whether there was evidence 6 million Jews were killed by Germany during the Holocaust. In addition to the GOAT tweet, Guardiani had twice reposted posts praising Hitler and Nazi Germany. One repost featured footage of Nazi troops and claimed Allied forces who defeated Nazi Germany were not the heroes of humanity.

He also tweeted claims that weather modification was orchestrated by the globalist using technology and chemtrails and that all pilots need to be charged with conspiracy to harm us and the atmosphere. The former candidate's X account contains several Islamophobic comments, including references to bulldozing or setting fire to mosques. He also said of One Nation defector and convicted rapist Dean Black: At least he is a convicted rapist and not a Muslim rapist who never gets convicted.

Party Response and Vetting

Black left One Nation after his employment by the party became public earlier this year. One Nation Victorian leader Warren Pickering addressed the comments related to the Holocaust. He said: At a time when Jewish Australians are experiencing unprecedented persecution, we are appalled that these comments have been made. As soon as we became aware, we acted.

Preston candidate Franco Guardiani is no longer part of our party. A party official discussed the posts with Guardiani and confirmed they were real. It is unclear how his social media history was not detected during candidate selection and vetting processes. The party has claimed to have invested time and money into improving this process and has conceded its vetting process needs improvement.

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Past Candidate Removals and Election

Guardiani is not the first candidate to be dumped. One Nation was forced to move on its former Melbourne candidate Matthew Collins over his preferences. He twice ran as a candidate for the overlapping federal seat of Batman in 2013 and 2016, first for the Palmer United Party, then as an independent. Candidate nominations for the Victorian state election closed on November 9, with early voting opening on November 18.

Labor has held Preston since the seat was first contested in 1945, but could be set for a tight contest with the Greens this election. Guardiani has been contacted for comment.