One Nation Fears Candidate May Not Last If Elected Amid By-Election Turmoil

Internal tensions and policy disagreements plague One Nation’s Farrer byelection campaign, with senior figures questioning candidate David Farley’s loyalty and long-term commitment to the party. Concerns have been raised about his past political considerations and deviations from established One Nation policies.

Senior figures within One Nation are expressing serious doubts about the suitability of their Farrer byelection candidate, David Farley , should he win on Saturday. The campaign has been fraught with internal disagreements and concerns over Farley’s loyalty and adherence to party policy.

These anxieties have escalated in recent weeks, particularly after Farley failed to inform key party leaders – Pauline Hanson, James Ashby, and Barnaby Joyce – before publicly praising a political opponent. This omission sparked considerable internal debate. Allegations have also surfaced, though unverified, that Farley actively campaigned for a rival candidate in the 2022 election.

Farley did disclose to One Nation leaders that he had previously considered joining the Labor party, further fueling concerns about his potential to be a ‘flight risk’ if elected. Farley’s public statements have also deviated from established One Nation positions. At a recent candidates’ forum, he offered a controversial analogy, stating “Democracy doesn’t live in a museum. It actually lives in a gymnasium.

It’s active. ” and referencing a past cultural disconnect. He also revisited a deeply offensive 2012 comment comparing a former Labor Prime Minister to a “non-productive old cow”. More significantly, he contradicted the party’s immigration policy, suggesting that a net migration of 306,000 – exceeding the party’s proposed cap of 130,000 – might be acceptable, citing potential labor needs for water policy initiatives.

One Nation insiders believe any victory will be solely attributable to Pauline Hanson’s enduring popularity, not Farley himself. Liberal Senator James Paterson has publicly described Farley’s candidacy as a “disaster”. Farley himself acknowledges the relentless negative campaigning directed at him, but argues that his opponents lack a concrete plan. One Nation’s apprehension is rooted in a historical pattern of instability.

A significant majority – 75% – of its previously elected state and federal representatives have failed to complete a full term with the party. This instability is often attributed to internal conflicts and Pauline Hanson’s centralized leadership style. The party has experienced frequent disqualifications, disputes, and resignations among its elected officials. Despite these challenges, One Nation remains optimistic about winning the Farrer byelection, banking on preferences from Liberal and Nationals voters and Hanson’s strong public approval.

The Liberal Party’s decision to preference One Nation over another candidate was strategically motivated by the belief that a Hanson-backed win would be more easily overturned in the next general election. Barnaby Joyce attributes Farley’s controversial comments to the pressures of the campaign and emphasizes the need for stronger oversight within the party should they gain further representation in parliament. The situation highlights the ongoing challenges of maintaining party discipline and consistency within One Nation





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One Nation David Farley Farrer Byelection Pauline Hanson Political Instability Immigration Policy

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