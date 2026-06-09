One Nation Gains Momentum Amid Migration Debate and Bondi Aftermath

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson and former deputy PM Barnaby Joyce claim the Bondi Junction massacre accelerated support for the party by making anti-migration sentiments more socially acceptable. While Hanson remains cautious about polls, Opposition Leader Angus Taylor unveils a hardline immigration platform in response, which Hanson accuses of copying One Nation's policies.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has highlighted the impact of the Bondi Junction massacre on the political landscape, describing it as a political bomb that accelerated support for her party.

Speaking to Sky News host Caleb Bond, former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce stated that the tragedy shifted public sentiment after years of perceived broken promises. He explained that the event gave people licence to openly support One Nation, making it socially acceptable to align with the party. Ms Hanson herself expressed cautious optimism about recent opinion polls, noting that while the results are encouraging, polls can be volatile like a stock exchange.

She indicated that decisions regarding her own political future, including whether to run for the Senate or a lower house seat, and her ambitions for leadership roles such as Opposition Leader or Prime Minister, will be considered closer to the election. In response to the rise of One Nation, Opposition Leader Angus Taylor announced a tough new immigration platform, pledging to cap net overseas migration at approximately 150,000 by linking intake to housing availability and stripping non-citizens of welfare payments.

Ms Hanson accused Mr Taylor of copying One Nation's long-standing immigration policies, claiming he lacks vision. Federal budget figures project an additional 35,000 migrants in 2025-26 and 20,000 more in 2026-27 compared to previous forecasts, highlighting the ongoing debate over migration levels in Australia





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One Nation Pauline Hanson Barnaby Joyce Bondi Junction Migration Angus Taylor Coalition Election Immigration Policy Australia

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