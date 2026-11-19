Kelvin Morton, One Nation's general manager appointed in February, has taken leave and may not return after claims he downplayed a rape conviction and lied on his CV.

One Nation general manager Kelvin Morton has taken leave from the party and may not return, according to a person familiar with the party's operations.

His departure comes after claims that he downplayed sexual assault and lied in his CV. Morton was appointed in February to professionalise Pauline Hanson's party. The party's chaotic internal processes have come into focus as its popularity has surged. A former party insider said Morton downplayed the rape conviction of a top One Nation official.

Also read One Nation plan to slash parent and refugee visas | Midday Bulletin 18 November 2026

Morton denies downplaying sexual assault claims

The insider said Morton jokingly described the conviction as surprise sex. Morton denied the claim and said he took the matter seriously. Morton describes himself on LinkedIn as a strategic business transformation leader. Morton was in charge of vetting candidates and staff for One Nation.

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He inflated his military career by falsely claiming to have been an army officer. He did not complete training. He also conceded that he made trumped-up claims about his role working on the 2008 election of a US Democratic politician, Dina Titus. He had claimed to have conducted local strategy work on the Obama/Biden 2008 presidential campaign.

In fact, he had volunteered for only a few hours. Guardian Australia recently described Morton as motivated by personal financial gain, according to former One Nation strategist Sean Black. He has come under scrutiny for setting up private companies to sell tickets to a One Nation film. He also set up a company to distil alcohol on his private property.

Morton has clashed with staff at the party's head office, which has been rocked by complaints about staff behaviour and culture. In September, Guardian Australia revealed that Morton had written to the Lilley branch in Brisbane advising it of federal intervention. The intervention removed its entire committee of volunteers. This came after a dispute about access to promotional materials and a fundraiser that raised $12,000 for the party.

One Nation imposes strict gag orders on branches

The directive announced strict gag orders. All committee members and nominees had to sign non-disclosure agreements. Branches had to agree to a media silence policy and a social media ban. Morton's directive said of the NDAs: It is a mandatory process.

Please do not request an exemption as we value our members and refusal often offends. The newspaper also revealed that Morton had described a party employee as a fat, ginger man-baby. He referred to David Farley as an asshole. It is not known when or if Morton will return to his role.

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He remains a member of the party's national executive. He replaced the former treasurer Alex Jones earlier this year. When he was hired, the party executive said he was tasked with building a professional, scalable, and legally robust organisation capable of outright victory at the next general election. His appointment was heralded as a turning point for the professionalisation of the party.

Despite lingering questions over these investments, Ashby has transitioned from Hanson's day-to-day chief of staff in parliament to a role overseeing the party's HQ and fundraising. This masthead is not suggesting Ashby has engaged in any wrongdoing. Hanson insists she had to sack the convicted rapist on her staff. Leaked text says he chose to quit.

Party maintains commanding national polling position

Hanson has taken on a lower media profile ahead of the Victorian election. Party MP Barnaby Joyce has played down the party's chances at that poll. Despite a plateau in recent opinion polls, One Nation remains in a commanding position nationally and is set to make bigger gains in the NSW election next year. This week the party released another tranche of its hardline policy on migration.

One Nation is viewed as the party most trusted to handle immigration, according to the Resolve Political Monitor. It would ban parent visas, sparking outrage from Labor and migrant groups.