Kelvin Morton, One Nation's general manager, has gone on leave and may not return after claims he downplayed a rape conviction and lied about his military and political career on his CV.

One Nation general manager Kelvin Morton, appointed in February to professionalise the party, has gone on leave and may not return to Pauline Hanson's outfit after claims that he downplayed sexual assault and lied in his CV.

Morton has taken leave from Hanson's party, according to a person familiar with operations of the surging populist party whose chaotic internal processes have come into focus as its popularity has surged. The developments were reported by Nine News and this masthead on November 8. A former party insider said Morton, who describes himself on LinkedIn as a strategic business transformation leader, downplayed the rape conviction of a top One Nation official by jokingly describing it as surprise sex.

Also read One Nation plan to slash parent and refugee visas | Midday Bulletin 18 November 2026

Morton Inflates Military Career And Election Roles

Morton denied the claim and said he took the matter seriously. The reports also revealed that Morton, in charge of vetting candidates and staff for One Nation, had inflated his military career by falsely claiming to have been an army officer. He also conceded that he had made trumped-up claims about his role working on the 2008 election of a US Democratic politician, Dina Titus. Separately, Pauline Hanson insists she had to sack the convicted rapist on her staff.

Advertisement

Leaked text messages say he chose to quit. A recent description by former One Nation strategist Sean Black characterised the party's internal difficulties as motivated by personal financial gain. Questions have lingered over party investments and arrangements. One figure has come under scrutiny for setting up private companies to sell tickets to a One Nation film, and to distil alcohol on private property.

This masthead is not suggesting that person has engaged in any wrongdoing. Despite lingering questions over these investments, Ashby has transitioned from Hanson's day-to-day chief of staff in parliament to a role overseeing the party's HQ and fundraising. Hanson has taken on a lower media profile ahead of the Victorian election. Party MP Barnaby Joyce has played down the party's chances at that poll.

One Nation Releases Hardline Migration Policy

Despite a plateau in recent opinion polls, One Nation remains in a commanding position nationally and is set to make bigger gains in the NSW election next year. One Nation this week released another tranche of its hardline policy on migration. The party is viewed as the party most trusted to handle immigration, according to the Resolve Political Monitor. The policy would ban parent visas, sparking outrage from Labor and migrant groups.

Paul Sakkal is Chief Political Correspondent. He previously covered Victorian politics and won a Walkley award and the 2025 Press Gallery Journalist of the Year. Contact him securely on Signal @paulsakkal.14.