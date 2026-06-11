One Nation Launches 'Fire the Liar' Campaign Against Anthony Albanese

One Nation, a far-right political party led by Pauline Hanson, has launched a campaign accusing Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of lying across various issues. The campaign includes mobile billboards in Mr. Albanese's electorate of Grayndler, Sydney, and targeted offices of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Energy Minister Chris Bowen with 'Fire the Liar' billboard trucks. The campaign also includes 50kms signs in Copacabana, where Mr. Albanese owns a $4.3 million seaside mansion, displaying a picture of Mr. Albanese above the '50' number, saying '50 lies, not one truth'.

One Nation has launched a 'Fire the Liar' campaign against Prime Minister Anthony Albanese , accusing him of lying across various issues, including immigration, energy prices , ISIS brides, Medicare , stage three tax cuts , capital gains tax , the Voice to Parliament, negative gearing , and more.

The campaign includes mobile billboards in Mr. Albanese's electorate of Grayndler, Sydney, and targeted offices of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Energy Minister Chris Bowen with 'Fire the Liar' billboard trucks. Pauline Hanson's One Nation raised over $1.5 million for this campaign. The campaign also includes 50kms signs in Copacabana, where Mr. Albanese owns a $4.3 million seaside mansion, displaying a picture of Mr. Albanese above the '50' number, saying '50 lies, not one truth'





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One Nation Fire The Liar Anthony Albanese Pauline Hanson Grayndler Sydney Mobile Billboards Billboard Trucks 50Kms Signs Copacabana Accusations Of Lying Various Issues Immigration Energy Prices ISIS Brides Medicare Stage Three Tax Cuts Capital Gains Tax The Voice To Parliament Negative Gearing

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