One Nation Victoria Leader Defends Secretary Over Strip Club Linked to Comanchero Figure

Warren Pickering says One Nation's vetting had a hole after disendorsing two candidates, while defending state secretary Bianca Colecchia over a strip club linked to a man police accused of bikie money laundering.

One Nation Victoria leader Warren Pickering has defended the party's state secretary, Bianca Colecchia, over her eight years managing a Melbourne strip club linked to a man police accused of laundering money for the Comanchero bikie gang.

Speaking at a Melbourne Press Club event on Thursday, Pickering said he was aware of the link but did not judge Colecchia as guilty by association. He said the party had identified a little bit of a hole in its vetting processes and had now rectified it. The defence came as One Nation faces growing scrutiny over its selection of candidates and personnel.

Also read Jess Wilson Coalition One Nation Preference Victoria Election

One Nation Disendorse Candidates Over Extremist Views

The party has already been forced to disendorse one candidate for praising Hitler and another who held extremist anti-Muslim views and rejected the concept of sexual consent. Colecchia spent eight years as a manager at the CBD strip club Dreams, which is owned by her partner, Salvatore Aparo. Over the same period, its chief promoter and liquor supplier was Mike "Skinny" Jones.

Advertisement

Victoria Police accused Jones in 2018 of laundering funds through his legitimate business of promotions and liquor wholesaling for Comanchero boss Mick Murray. Police withdrew a money-laundering prosecution against Jones in 2020 and instead used civil proceeds-of-crime powers against him. Jones settled that proceeds-of-crime case in 2023 by paying a confidential sum into state coffers. Pickering said the connection did not trouble him.

It was not a problem because we understand that you cannot tar people with a brush if they are three-times removed, he said. She happens to work at an establishment and a venue that previously employed someone that obviously had links, implied links, from many years ago. That is guilty by association.

Pickering Defends Colecchia Despite Strip Club Links

Pickering, who is running for election in the seat of Pakenham, said One Nation had examined Colecchia's connection to the club before she ran as a candidate in the last federal election and found no red flags whatsoever. One Nation is polling with primary support of 23 per cent ahead of the state election, one point ahead of Labor, and is promising to make Victoria the country's toughest state on crime.

That commitment has been undermined by the revelations about Colecchia's strip club links. The party has also struggled to contain the extremist views of some of the 112 candidates it has endorsed for the state election on November 28. Preston candidate Franco Guardiani was disendorsed on Tuesday after social media posts came to light in which he praised Adolf Hitler and questioned the Holocaust.