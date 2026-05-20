One Nation leader Pauline Hanson seeks additional office in key Nationals seat, fueling speculation for lower house run

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has requested an additional office in a key Nationals seat, fueling speculation she may run in the lower house at the next election. The One Nation leader owns property in Yeppoon, which is located in the seat of Capricornia, between Mackay and Rockhampton.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has requested an additional office in a key Nationals seat, fueling speculation she may run in the lower house at the next election.

The One Nation leader owns property in Yeppoon, which is located in the seat of Capricornia, between Mackay and Rockhampton. A One Nation spokesperson told NewsWire that Ms Hanson inquired about an additional office, rather than a relocation. Nationals leader Matt Canavan is rumored to be considering leaving the Senate to run in the seat if Michelle Landry retired at the next election.

If both the One Nation leader and Mr Canavan decided to run in Capricornia, it would set up a 'battle of the titans' at the next election between two party leaders. The One Nation spokesperson said Ms Hanson was seeking to establish senatorial offices in regional Australia to improve access to representatives, encouraging others to do the same.

The latest Sky News Pulse / YouGov poll found that 36 per cent of people see One Nation as the political party best placed to manage immigration, up from 21 per cent in the previous poll





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One Nation Pauline Hanson Additional Office Electorate Office Yeppoon Capricornia Mackay Rockhampton Nationals Matt Canavan Senatorial Offices Regional Australia Improving Access To Representatives Election Prospects Lower House Seats Labor Heartland Sky News Sky News Pulse / Yougov Poll Immigration Managing Immigration

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