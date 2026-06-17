One Nation leader Pauline Hanson to deliver first ever address to the National Press Club

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson will outline her party's 'broader arc of policy structure' before facing questions from journalists in her first ever address to the National Press Club. She has captured the attention of the nation, according to National Press Club President and Sky News Chief Election Analyst Tom Connell.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson will outline her party's 'broader arc of policy structure ' before facing questions from journalists in her first ever address to the National Press Club .

After securing barely six per cent of the primary vote at the 2025 federal election, One Nation has since captured 28 per cent of voters, surpassing both Labor and the Coalition. One Nation MP Barnaby Joyce expects Ms Hanson to be scrutinised 'harder' than other politicians who front the Press Club. The invitation to address the National Press Club comes amid Ms Hanson's combative relationship with sections of the media, particularly the ABC.

One Nation blocked ABC journalists from attending a press event during the Farrer by-election campaign following disputes over the broadcaster's coverage of One Nation. The National Press Club has hosted the country's foremost political leaders since the 1960s, including every prime minister and opposition leader over the past 40 years. Ms Hanson, who has never spoken at the institution, was booked to deliver the 'Leaders Address to the National Press Club' on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told journalists on Wednesday he would not tune in to watch Ms Hanson's address. The minor party's success has spooked the Labor Party, which sent out a fundraising email on Wednesday which attacked One Nation. The Sky News Pulse / YouGov poll showed 50 per cent of voters believed One Nation was already ready to govern today, and a further 33 per cent saying the party would be ready by the next election.

The minor party's success has spooked the Labor Party, which sent out a fundraising email on Wednesday which attacked One Nation. The National Press Club has hosted the country's foremost political leaders since the 1960s, including every prime minister and opposition leader over the past 40 years. Ms Hanson, who has never spoken at the institution, was booked to deliver the 'Leaders Address to the National Press Club' on Wednesday.

Ahead of the appearance, National Press Club President and Sky News Chief Election Analyst Tom Connell said Ms Hanson had 'captured the attention of the nation





SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

One Nation Pauline Hanson National Press Club Leaders Address Federal Election Policy Structure ABC Labor Party Anthony Albanese Sky News Sky News Pulse / Yougov Poll Gina Rinehart Gina's Jet Gotcha Questions Fairies Perth Farrer By-Election Media Bias Labor Party Fundraising Email Sky News Chief Election Analyst Tom Connell National Press Club President Prime Minister Anthony Albanese State Of Origin Gina Rinehart's Jet Gotcha Questions Fairies Perth Farrer By-Election Media Bias Labor Party Fundraising Email Sky News Chief Election Analyst Tom Connell National Press Club President Prime Minister Anthony Albanese State Of Origin

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