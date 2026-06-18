One Nation leader Pauline Hanson warns Albanese government's gas reservation policy will 'destroy the industry'

The Albanese government's signature gas reservation policy has been met with criticism from the opposition, with One Nation leader Pauline Hanson warning that it will destroy the industry. Ms Hanson has told a Labor MP that the policy will have a devastating impact on the gas industry, and that it will lead to job losses and economic hardship. The Albanese government has defended its policy, saying that it is necessary to prevent supply shortfalls and drive down prices for households and industry.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has told a Labor MP that the Albanese government's signature gas reservation policy will destroy the industry in a major intervention into the domestic energy market .

The gas reserve will be aimed at preventing looming supply shortfalls and driving down prices for households and industry. Under the scheme, gas companies will be forced to keep 20 per cent of gas exports for the domestic east coast market from July 1, 2027. Labor MP Luke Gosling told the Future Townsville forum that the Albanese government did appreciate the role fossil fuels had in the energy mix.

However, Mr Gosling said transitioning away from fossil fuels was sensible when there were other forms of energy available. Ms Hanson turned to Mr Gosling and told him Labor was going to destroy the gas industry.

You talk about having gas, but under your reservation policy, you're going to destroy the gas industry, Senator Hanson said. 12 months after then opposition leader Peter Dutton floated the idea, the Albanese government has announced that it has settled on a model which it will seek to legislate through the Parliament. That model will involve 20 per cent of Australian gas exports being reserved for Australian use first.

Mr Bowen admitted that the gas reserve would cause modest oversupply of gas into the domestic market. In his March 2025 budget reply, Mr Dutton unveiled the Coalition's National Gas Plan, including a proposal for an east coast gas reservation. At the time, Mr Dutton argued the only way to drive down power prices quickly is to ramp up domestic gas production.

Under the Coalition proposal, gas sold domestically would have been decoupled from international markets in an attempt to drive wholesale prices below $10 per gigajoule. The Albanese government's gas reservation policy has been met with criticism from the opposition, with One Nation leader Pauline Hanson warning that it will destroy the industry.

Ms Hanson has told a Labor MP that the policy will have a devastating impact on the gas industry, and that it will lead to job losses and economic hardship. The Albanese government has defended its policy, saying that it is necessary to prevent supply shortfalls and drive down prices for households and industry.

However, the opposition has argued that the policy is a form of price control, and that it will lead to a shortage of gas in the long term. The debate over the gas reservation policy is set to continue, with the Albanese government seeking to legislate the policy through the Parliament. The opposition has vowed to fight the policy, and it remains to be seen whether it will be successful.

The impact of the gas reservation policy on the domestic energy market is still unclear, but one thing is certain - the debate over the policy is set to continue for some time to come





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