One Nation Leads in Polls as Aged Care Wait Times Improve

Pauline Hanson's One Nation has surged to become Australia's most popular party in primary voting, a new poll shows, while the federal government reports declining aged care wait times across all priority levels.

A new poll by Redbridge Group and Accent Research indicates that Pauline Hanson 's One Nation party has become the most popular political party in Australia based on primary vote support.

The survey, published by the Australian Financial Review, shows One Nation's support has risen four percentage points to 31 percent. This surge follows the party's victory in the Farrer by-election just weeks ago. The results place One Nation ahead of both the Labor Party and the Coalition in primary voting intention, marking a significant shift in the political landscape. The federal government has reported improvements in aged care wait times despite ongoing challenges and funding constraints.

According to officials, every person classified as an urgent priority for the Support at Home program now receives funding within one month. High-priority cases see wait times reduced by two weeks, now ranging between one and two months. Medium-priority wait times have dropped from eight to nine months to six to seven months, while standard priority cases now wait seven to eight months, down from 10 to 11 months in November of last year.

The median wait for an assessment remains under one month, and in-hospital assessments are completed in under one day. A government spokesperson stated that while more work is needed, these figures demonstrate that systematic efforts to expand care for older Australians are making a positive impact. The government emphasized that older Australians seek reliable, local, and affordable care, and that the Labor administration is committed to delivering these improvements.

Separately, a state has concluded a two-month initiative offering free public transport, which ended on Sunday. The program had been in place for the past two months and was scheduled to run until the end of the year before concluding as planned. This temporary measure aimed to encourage public transport usage and provide relief to commuters, though its long-term impact and potential renewal remain unclear





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One Nation Polling Pauline Hanson Aged Care Wait Times Support At Home Federal Government Labor Coalition Farrer By-Election

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