One Nation Leads in Polls; Middle East Tensions Escalate; Australians Face Financial Pressure

A third consecutive poll shows One Nation leading in popularity over Labor and the Coalition, with Peter Dutton attributing the party's rise to the social acceptability of supporting them. In the Middle East, Hezbollah launched its first attacks since the US-brokered ceasefire with Iran, and tensions escalate with Israel vowing to respond with force. In Australia, a KPMG report reveals declining life satisfaction and high financial stress among residents, with the cost of living contributing to political divisions.

Australia's political landscape is shifting, with One Nation leading in popularity over both Labor and the Coalition in a third consecutive poll. Opposition Leader Peter Dutton told The Australian that the December shooting at Bondi Beach served as a 'political bomb' that sparked the party's rise, attributing it to the social acceptability of supporting One Nation following his defection.

Meanwhile, former NRL player and Fijian international Kane Evans opened up about his struggles with alcohol, substance addiction, and suicidal thoughts while grappling with his sexuality. In international news, tensions have escalated in the Middle East. Hezbollah launched its first attacks since the US brokered a ceasefire with Iran two months ago. Iran's military announced it would halt offensive operations but reserved the right to retaliate if Israel targets Lebanon.

US President Donald Trump urged an end to the violence, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to respond to any future strikes with force. In a significant diplomatic move, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in North Korea to meet Kim Jong-un, his first visit to the country in seven years. Closer to home, Australia is facing financial headwinds.

A report by KPMG reveals a decline in life satisfaction across all age groups since the mid-2010s, with those under financial strain experiencing a significant drop. Many Australians are struggling to find $2000 in an emergency, indicating high financial stress. Household wealth levels have stagnated since the start of the decade, despite government interventions during the pandemic. KPMG urban economist Terry Rawnsley attributes this sustained financial pressure to the cost of living, which is contributing to political divisions.

In political news, Nationals leader Matt Canavan dismissed suggestions that One Nation is the new opposition in waiting, arguing that the opposition holds the second-most seats in parliament. He emphasized the need to focus on removing the current government, rather than being distracted by polls leading up to the next election. Anthony Albanese, the Labor leader, acknowledged the cost of living as a factor contributing to the splintering of Australia's politics





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International Relations Economy One Nation Poll Peter Dutton Hezbollah Iran Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Donald Trump Financial Pressure Cost Of Living KPMG Life Satisfaction

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