Senator Sean Bell charged taxpayers $6122 for a Perth byelection trip and $2129 for a South Australia campaign visit, despite federal rules barring parliamentary funds for state election campaigning.

One Nation senator Sean Bell charged taxpayers more than $8000 for two interstate trips where he campaigned for the party in state elections. The NSW senator billed taxpayers $6122 for a three-day visit to Perth in August.

Bell also charged taxpayers another $2129 for a trip to South Australia in March, when he appeared at a One Nation campaign event just days before the state election. The latest disclosures by the Independent Parliamentary Expenses Authority reveal Bell classified his Perth expenditure as parliamentary duties. Federal rules exclude campaigning for state election candidates from that category.

Also read Barnaby’s One Nation tell-all on the way

The NSW senator billed taxpayers $6122 for a three-day visit to Perth in August, when he joined One Nation campaign for a byelection in the West Australian seat of Secret Harbour. Bell also charged taxpayers another $2129 for a trip to South Australia in March, when he appeared at a One Nation campaign event just days before the state election.

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Bell's Campaign Travel Expenses

Bell did not promote his trip on any social media accounts, raising questions about whether public money was used to subsidise One Nation efforts to expand its political footprint in state parliaments. Bell flew from Canberra to Adelaide on March 12 at a cost of $809.10. He returned to Sydney on March 14 for another $263.38. He also claimed $826 in travel allowance for two nights and $230.88 for Commonwealth car services, taking the total bill to $2129.36.

During that visit, Bell attended the campaign launch of One Nation candidate Bruce Preece in the Barossa Valley seat of Schubert on March 13. He addressed the gathering, applauding the decision to open proceedings with the national anthem rather than a Welcome to Country. Five months later, Bell flew to Perth on August 23 and returned to Sydney two days later, ahead of the August 29 Secret Harbour byelection.

He claimed $4744.54 for return business-class flights, $894 for accommodation and $483.84 for Commonwealth car services in Sydney. An Instagram post published by One Nation candidate Luke Herdegen on August 24 showed Bell at a pre-polling centre alongside fellow One Nation senator Tyron Whitten and the party West Australian leader, Rod Caddies. What a great day for early voting, Herdegen wrote. Just five more days to go.

Let us do this. The Parliamentary Business Resources Act, which governs federal politicians entitlements, draws a distinction between legitimate parliamentary work and political campaigning for state election candidates. The rules require publicly funded travel to have a dominant purpose connected to legitimate parliamentary duties. The rules require travel to be connected to legitimate parliamentary duties rather than party political activity.

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Parliamentary Rules on State Campaigning

In guidance to MPs ahead of the Farrer federal byelection in May, the watchdog made clear that travel undertaken mainly to campaign for a party or candidate was not an allowable parliamentary expense. Records show Queensland One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts later repaid $1047.78 for the costs of flights from Brisbane to Albury to campaign for colleague David Farley. A spokesman for Bell insisted his travel was conducted in accordance with parliamentary travel rules.

The spokesman cited Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, a Victorian, and other federal Labor MPs campaigning in Victoria ahead of the state election. One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has faced months of questions about Rinehart bankrolling her travel. This includes flights during a European tour in July. Rinehart has also provided Hanson with private aircraft travel in Australia and gifted One Nation a plane to assist its political campaigning.

Hanson argues the arrangement allows her to travel more widely without burdening taxpayers. She has insisted privately funded trips were saving the public money.